Environment

Warmer Temperatures Arrive

By Aaron Reeves
KTUL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth winds return for Friday. With sunny skies temperatures will warm to near 40. Overnight the south winds will increase as we will see gusts between 20 and 30mph. Clouds will also increase as moisture flows back into...

ktul.com

Telegraph

Snow possible this weekend, 3-6 inches predicted

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s this week should seem decent, but come this weekend below freezing temperatures at night are going to pave the way for what could possible the first accumulating snowfall of the winter season. According to the National Weather Service, rain will move in Friday afternoon...
State
Oklahoma State
CBS DFW

Enjoy Warm Weather Before The Weekend Cold Front Arrives

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While clouds are on the increase for North Texas, especially south of I-20 and west of I-35, we’ve been able to dodge the rain for the most part. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but it looks like most of us will remain dry. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) Temperatures are in the mid/upper 50s early this afternoon. If that’s not warm enough for you, no need to fear…we’ve got a nice warming trend expected this week. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) We’ll start out Wednesday with partly cloudy skies but nearly full sunshine is expected in the afternoon and that will help to warm us into the mid 60s. Mid/upper 60s are expected Thursday and Friday before our next cold front arrives for the weekend – bringing highs back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.
Weather
Environment
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Warmer Temps On Tuesday, Snow Possible This Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a dangerously cold start to the new year, a big warm-up is here. A warming trend began Monday evening into Tuesday. As of noon, the feels-like temperature in the Twin Cities was 15 degrees. Some areas to the southwest were in the 20s and low-30s. WARMER SUNRISE! Finally above ZERO this morning 👏👏👏 @WCCO #MNwx pic.twitter.com/C9Rlwgvrqt — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) January 11, 2022 It will get up to 32 degrees in the metro Tuesday, with the feels-like temperatures in the 20s. Parts of central, western and southwestern Minnesota will be in the mid-30s to low-40s. Again, feels-like temperatures...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Arctic blast brings freezing temps, wind chill warnings to Northeast

A blast of arctic weather has descended upon the Northeast and northern Mid-Atlantic states bringing cold temperatures not seen in years. The National Weather Service said the bitterly cold temperatures could last through Wednesday for "much of the eastern two-thirds of [the] country" as a high-pressure system slides of the East Coast.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Storm Forecast for New Mexico; Warmer Temperatures and Minimal Breezes

Despite the fact that a weak upper-level low will continue to track eastward across southern New Mexico this morning, it will be out of the state by lunchtime. Any lower clouds linked with the low-pressure system should also dissipate. The Central Mountain Chain and the East Central Plains may get southwest to northwest winds this afternoon, with the possibility of thunderstorms.
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Colder Temps With Areas Of Light Snow Expected On Friday

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will have two more days with mild and dry mid-January weather before an abrupt change arrives on Friday. Temperatures over the next two days will run anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees above normal. We’ll see occasional cloud cover today and tomorrow with westerly wind speeds averaging 5 to 15 mph. At times some places could gust as high as 30 mph. By Friday morning the westerly winds will turn from the north, ushering in some much colder air and a little bit of moisture. Afternoon highs will be below normal for this time of year and we’ll...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Philly

Temperatures Feel Like Single Digits As Coldest Day In 3 Years Hits Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The entire Philadelphia region is shivering Tuesday thanks to a bitter blast of arctic cold. It marks the region’s coldest day in three years, with wind chills in the single digits. Before leaving home, you want to make sure you are bundled up.   Folks got the message Monday night. Eyewitness News was driving around and of course, there was no shortage of scarves, hats, and gloves, except if you were a runner.  One group of runners taking in the conditions at the Art Museum wasn’t dressed for the weather, but they took the cold in stride. “I got my thermals underneath,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KRQE News 13

Warmer temperatures return through Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather continues to move in through Thursday. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures in by Saturday. A ridge of high pressure is building over the southwestern United States today, continuing to bring in warmer weather into New Mexico. This warming trend will continue through Thursday, which will be the warmest day this week. A cold front will sweep through New Mexico through the day on Friday. Breezy to windy weather will accompany this cold front, especially in eastern New Mexico where wind gusts will be over 35 mph.
