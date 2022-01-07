ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Dad Accused of Slaying 7-Year-Old Son and Stuffing Corpse in Closet—With a Chilling Letter

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
 5 days ago
ROME—No one heard the cries of 7-year-old Daniele Paitoni when he was allegedly stabbed to death by his father on New Year’s Day. According to Italian police, Davide Paitoni, 40, made sure of that by stuffing a rag down his son’s throat and covering his mouth with gaffer tape so his...

