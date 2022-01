Despite its name, the Hype House fails to reclaim its hype in its new Netflix reality series. Released Friday, “Hype House” follows a TikTok content house founded by Thomas Petrou, Chase Hudson, better known as Lil Huddy, and Alex Warren as they pursue their latest personal and professional endeavors. However, since its peak, the Hype House lost many of its high-profile members and also moved out of its Hollywood mansion, making the announcement of its reality show a downer for many. When Netflix released its promotional material on TikTok, millions of users took to their phones to bash the show before it even came out. And the TikTok community’s predictions were true – the show is underwhelming.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO