Gastonia, NC

Gastonia to host North Carolina Jaycee convention as Grenier ends term as president

By Bill Poteat, The Gaston Gazette
 5 days ago
The first weekend in February will be a bittersweet time for Andrea Grenier.

She will be officially completing her one-year term as president of the North Carolina Jaycees, but she will also be showing off her hometown of Gastonia to Jaycees from around the state.

The Gastonia Conference Center and the nearby Esquire Hotel will serve as official hosts for the Jaycees annual convention, and Grenier said she is eager to show young leaders from around the state how much Gastonia has accomplished.

"We won the bid to hold the conference here," she said. "And the Esquire has allowed us to rent the entire building. It's going to be great to show the spirit of the community and how supportive it is of the Jaycees."

Grenier recently joined the administrative staff of Gaston College as the school's scholarship and donor relations specialist. She had previously worked as director of events for the Gaston Business Association.

Grenier, 38, and the mother of two sons, Ollie, 6, and Lincoln, 3, is a Gastonia native and a 2002 graduate of Gaston Day School. She then attended Catawba College in Salisbury, graduating in 2006 with a bachelor's degree.

Grenier has been active in the Gaston County Jaycees for a little more than 12 years, having attended her first meeting at the invitation of her cousin, Chris Dellinger.

In addition to being heavily involved in the local chapter, including serving as president twice, Grenier became active in the state organization as well, serving as secretary and vice president before becoming president in January of 2021.

"We are an organization for young professionals," Grenier said of the role the Jaycees play. "Ages 21 to 40. Our goal is to empower them with leadership opportunities, networking, and the chance to make friends for life."

Reflecting on her year as president, Grenier said she is proud that she was able to visit 13 of the 16 Jaycee chapters around the state and to see firsthand the good the organization is doing.

"Our slogan for the year was "Rise Up, Reach Out, and Reconnect," Grenier said, adding that those goals were met despite the lingering shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was exciting to see all the great things happening with Jaycee around the state," she said, citing the leadership of chapters in Raleigh, Jacksonville, and High Point in holding events to raise money for local causes.

Asked if she felt sadness about her term as state president ending, Grenier answered, "The Jaycees have been my passion for 12 years. Now, I'm getting close to aging out. But I want others to know how much membership in the Jaycees could benefit them."

She added that Jaycees learn the benefits of giving back to the community, building teams, constructing budgets and also can add speaking, writing, and training skills to their resumes.

But about that send-off early next month.

"GSM Services is our official convention sponsor," she said, "with support from John Lowery, who was a very active Jaycee when he was younger. The Hampton Inn will be housing those who can't be at the Esquire, and Gaston Day School is helping us with transportation."

The speaker for Saturday's luncheon will be Gaston County native and former UNC Chapel Hill head women's basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell.

Grenier is hopeful the luncheon and Sunday night's closing dinner can be open to the public, including former Jaycees.

For more information, contact her at 704-922-2225 or grenier.andrea@gaston.edu.

Bill Poteat, who is far too old to join the Jaycees, may be reached at 704-869-1855 or bpoteat@gastongazette.com.

#Gaston College#Gaston Day School#Catawba College
