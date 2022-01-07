New Bern businesses say Bear Drop was a success, but how will the city make it better in 2022?

New Bern restaurant owners and elected officials were pleased with the return of the city's New Year's Eve Block Party on Dec. 31. Especially since the year prior was held in more virtual means.

With an expectation of 5,000 people, businesses in downtown New Bern fed off the influx of patrons ringing in the new year. At a minimal $15,000 cost for the city, the event's presenting sponsor, Toyota of New Bern, shelled out $12,000. The overall economic impact based on the city's crowd total and hotel occupancy was $392,485.

The impact was felt all over downtown in more ways than one.

This year, the Craven County Art Council handled street selling of beer and wine. Executive Director Jonathan Burger said the art council reported a gross sale of $5,000 and expects to net $3,000.

Hotel occupancy for the city was listed as 65% after being forecasted around 50% for the weekend, according to Craven County Tourism Development Authority Executive Director Melissa Riggle. Hotels reported seeing an increase in walk-in traffic the day of New Year's Eve, helping bump the occupancy rate 15%.

Some of the city's beds and breakfasts were already fully booked prior to the weekend, while all eventually sold out.

The same goes for downtown restaurants like Cypress Hall and Blackbeard's Triple Play who said they were fully booked well in advance of the New Year's festivities. Both added they received a significant boost after the bear drop at midnight.

More: New Bern Bear Drop 2021: Minimal investment expected to yield thousands

Typically the latest Cypress Hall stays open on Friday and Saturday nights is midnight but could not pass up the opportunity to remain open when special occasions such as New Year's Eve come around.

Taking part in every Bear Drop event since opening in 2018, General Manager Katherine Stilley said this year was by far the busiest they have seen.

"We saw a lot of bar guests and a push of people coming from the bear drop," said Stilley. "We usually don't stay open until 2 a.m. but we kept having people coming in so that's when we did our last call."

Promoted as more of a restaurant than a bar, Stilley added the turnout was great of both guests coming to eat and drink. A recently published article from the Sun Journal of the Top 5 cocktails to try on New Year's Eve played a role in sales for Cypress Hall that night.

Both cocktails featured, Smoked Old Fashioned (46) and Luxardo’s Lady (45), we're listed as the highest-selling cocktails for Cypress Hall on New Year's Eve. according to Stilley. The wine was also a big selling point for the business.

More: Check out these 5 cocktails available for New Year's Eve festivities in New Bern

Around the corner on Front Street, Blackbeards had its own version of a ball drop, this one in the form of a treasure chest.

Owner Dale Overbee first opened the restaurant three years ago and even rented out the outside of the New Bern Farmers Market to handle to expected flow of the crowd.

"We were busy but not as busy as we were in 2018," said Overbee. "But people are getting back out now and we didn't turn people down because we had the farmer's market for people to hang out in the parking lot."

Looking ahead, how will the city continue building on the event?

Alderman Jeffrey Odham said the idea for the Bear Drop started as a Facebook post. From there, it has flourished into an event residents and tourists continue to flock to on New Year.

The first year was probably the most exciting for Odham, simply because it was new and had not yet been done before in New Bern. The city and staff continue to work with the event's sponsors to find new ways to keep the event fresh and inviting.

One of the things Odham has heard is missing from the event is fireworks at midnight.

"We are trying to do fireworks but the issue is right in the middle of downtown you have to have close proximity fireworks," Odham added. "It won't be cheap so we will probably be looking out to find more sponsors to help with that."

This year, the addition of street performers, kids section, and food trucks all were a big hit. Throughout the night, Odham explained at times the crowd looked a little thin. His belief is that eventgoers were able to experience the rest of what downtown had to offer that night.

"It is great to have something to bring in tourists and things like that, but ultimately we wanted something for our residents," said Odham. "Why should residents go to Jacksonville, Greenville, or Morehead City when we can do something here."

Reporter Trevor Dunnell can be reached by email at tdunnell@newbernsj.com. Please consider supporting local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Sun Journal: New Bern businesses say Bear Drop was a success, but how will the city make it better in 2022?