ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Did crime rise during the 2021 holidays in New Bern? Here's the data

By Symone Graham, Sun Journal
Sun Journal
Sun Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V0hm4_0dfGrmse00

When one thinks of the holidays, it's usually a time for joy, festivities, carols and gifts, but it's also when crime increases.

But did crime rise in New Bern during the 2021 holiday season?

When compared to 2020, total crimes committed in 2021 did increase in the area around the holidays, according to New Bern Police Department's community crime map data.

In 2021, there were about 185 crimes committed in New Bern ranging from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day, the data shows. Total crime numbers in 2020 were lower at 160 offenses reported.

Retail stores such as Roses Discount Store in New Bern not only has seen thefts decrease during the holidays, but the entire year.

"I think it's come down the whole year," said Craig Kinter, Roses Discount Store manager. "The biggest thing out there right now is scammers with gift cards."

Kinter said he was able to stop a couple of scammers with $500 gift cards that were bought with fraudulent or stolen credit cards.

Most security details taken place during the holidays at the discount store could not be disclosed, but he did say they tend to make more security announcements than normal.

Kinter added they handle all the necessary precautions and handle cash differently during the holidays.

New Bern Police Department has an annual holiday taskforce dedicated to patrol heavily trafficked areas during the holidays to express crime is uninvited.

Details on the success of the taskforce will not be available until next week, said Lt. Donald McInnis of NBPD.

In the meantime, here is data derived from NBPD displaying the numbers and types of crimes committed during the holiday season:

Holiday crime data for 2021

One of the most committed crimes during the holiday in New Bern is theft which was seen not just last year, but also in 2020, data shows. On Black Friday, one of New Bern's most major holiday crime committed was a homicide on Pavie St. in New Bern.

Here are the 21 categories of 185 crimes reported from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day:

  • Theft: 32
  • Simple Assault: 23
  • Drug violations: 22
  • Vandalism: 19
  • Other criminal: 14
  • Fraud/forgery: 12
  • Residential burglary: 11
  • Burglary from motor vehicle: 11
  • Aggravated assault: 9
  • Weapons violation: 8
  • Shoplifting: 6
  • DUI: 5
  • Disorderly conduct:3
  • Homicide: 1
  • Motor vehicle theft: 2
  • Sexual Assault: 2
  • Alcohol violation: 1
  • Arson: 1
  • Attempted homicide: 1
  • Robbery: 1
  • Sexual offense: 1

Holiday crime data for 2020

There were less total crimes committed in 2020 than 2021, but some categories, such as theft, saw higher numbers reported.

Here are the 15 categories of 160 crimes reported during Thanksgiving to New Year's in 2020:

  • Theft: 43
  • Simple assault: 25
  • Vandalism: 19
  • Drugs: 18
  • Fraud/forgery: 11
  • Other crimes: 9
  • Residential burglary: 7
  • Shoplifting: 7
  • Burglary from motor vehicle: 5
  • Motor vehicle theft: 4
  • Weapons violation: 4
  • Aggravated assault: 3
  • DUI: 2
  • Sexual offense: 2

Comments / 3

Related
CBS News

Republicans warn Biden and Democrats against changing Senate rules to pass voting rights bills

Republicans on Tuesday issued a stark warning to President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats: change the Senate rules at your peril. Mr. Biden on Tuesday endorsed changes to the Senate filibuster, the rule that requires 60 votes to advance legislation, so that just a simple majority of votes would be needed to pass two pieces of voting rights legislation that have been a top priority for national Democrats.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

U.K. leader Boris Johnson faces calls to resign over "bring your own booze" garden party during COVID lockdown

Wednesday brought the time-honored tradition of "Prime Minister's Question Time" in the British Parliament, when the U.K. Prime Minister stands before his fellow elected lawmakers to answer their questions. It's weekly political theater that normally generates a few headlines, but this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced the most serious questions of his time in office.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Lawsuit against Prince Andrew a go despite Epstein deal

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge gave the green light Wednesday to a lawsuit against Prince Andrew by an American woman who says he sexually abused her when she was 17. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wrote in an opinion that Andrew’s lawyers failed to successfully challenge the constitutionality of the lawsuit Virginia Giuffre filed against him in August.
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bern, NC
New Bern, NC
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

NATO, Russia eye more high-level talks despite tensions

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the military organization and Russia have agreed to try to set up more meetings to ease tensions between them amid deep concern in the West about whether Moscow might order an invasion of Ukraine. Speaking after chairing a meeting...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Dui#Vandalism#Shoplifting#Roses Discount Store#Nbpd
The Hill

Fauci clashes with Paul, says attacks kindle 'the crazies'

White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci accused Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) of putting him in danger with personal attacks during the pair's latest clash on Tuesday. During a Senate Health Committee hearing on the government's response to the omicron variant, Paul went after Fauci on several topics, including blaming Fauci for school closures and conflating emails purportedly about the origins of the virus, among other issues.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

United Airlines is reducing flights amid Omicron surge

(CNN) — United Airlines (UAL) said it is reducing its flight schedule in hopes of stemming Covid-related staffing shortages that have caused thousands of flight cancellations across the industry. In a new company-wide memo, CEO Scott Kirby said the airline is "reducing our near-term schedules to make sure we...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Sun Journal

Sun Journal

629
Followers
157
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bern, NC from New Bern Sun Journal.

 http://newbernsj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy