'Got £100million For Grealish Then Signed An Upgrade' - Aston Villa Fans React To Philippe Coutinho Loan Deal

Aston Villa announced on Friday morning that they have agreed a deal with Barcelona to take Philippe Coutinho on loan until the end of the season and fans have been reacting on social media.

It had been widely speculated the player would leave Barcelona during this transfer window with his preference seemingly being to move to the Premier League.

Photo by Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO)

The deal will be confirmed upon completion of his medical and after securing a work permit but it promises to be an exciting signing for Villa fans.

Villa have also confirmed that the deal will include an option to buy so it's possible we will see the Brazilian in the Premier League beyond the end of the season.

Fans took to Twitter to have their say:

'Gerrard pulling power is insane'

'Cracking signing. Got £100m for Grealish then signed an upgrade!'

'That’s gonna go sooooo under the radar, cos Barca wanted it to be an obligation just so they could get rid of him whereas we wanted it to be an option so if it goes well, we can exercise it if we want to, we aren’t forced to sign him if it wasn’t to go well, so that’s massive'

'WAKE ME UP BEFORE YOU GO GO WHO NEEDS GREALISH WHEN YOUVE GOT COUTINHOO'

'Glad Barça managed to finally get him out but shame it's just six months, just hope he turns his game and attitude around so villa buy him.'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook