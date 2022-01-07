Snowstorm hits NY, NJ: Snow totals, future forecast and more

NEW YORK — A winter storm packing heavy snow blew into the tri-state region early Friday, bringing New York and New Jersey their first widespread snowfall of the season.

Winter weather advisories and warnings were issued for much of New Jersey, as well as for all five boroughs of New York City, areas north of the city and Long Island.

All advisories and warnings were allowed to expire by noon Friday after the snow had stopped and the sun had come out across the region.

PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo was live in Queens early Friday as snow was still coming down:

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a State of Emergency for the Garden State, which went into effect at 10 p.m. Thursday night.

PIX11’s Katie Corrado was live in South Amboy, New Jersey early Friday with the latest:

The New York City Department of Sanitation issued a snow alert that began at 7 p.m. Thursday. Commissioner Edward Grayson on Friday said the department was down about 22% of its workforce due to COVID sick calls, but said the city still had around 1,600 plows running.

While many schools across the region ultimately did close for a snow day, New York City public schools remained open. Mayor Eric Adams on Friday morning defended his decision to not close schools for the storm.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday said the state was deploying resources where needed. The state was also working with utility companies to make sure any problems would be resolved quickly.

There were no significant or mass outages reported across the region during the storm.

“We’re experienced, but you can never predict exactly what Mother Nature will do,” Hochul said.

NYC alternate side parking was suspended for Friday and Saturday, but parking meters will remain in effect despite the storm.

PIX11’s Kirstin Cole was live in Yonkers with the latest snow and road updates in Westchester County:

Winter storm timeline

The snow started as early as 10 p.m. Thursday in some parts of New Jersey, but the heavier part of the snowfall started past midnight.

The brunt of the storm hit between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m., making the morning commute very tough.

Heavy snow, poor visibility, and icy and slipper roads made driving very difficult. People were advised to stay home and stay off the roads if possible. If you must go out Friday, public transit is your best option.

The snow began to taper off as the morning rush wound down around 8 a.m. in western sections and then around 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for eastern portions of the region.

Winds will still be gusty in the afternoon and into the evening Friday as the storm moves away from the region.

Snow totals so far

Up to 6 inches were forecast for parts of New York and New Jersey on Friday, but even more fell in some areas across the region.

NYC Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson on Friday morning had said much of New York City would see between 3 and 5 inches, with some pockets getting more.

As of 7:30 a.m., LaGuardia Airport reported over 8 inches of snow and Central Park had about 5.5 inches, while Midtown had just over 6 inches.

Long Island was projected to see accumulations of 4 to 6 inches of snow. In Suffolk County, 7 inches of snow were reported in Shirley around 7:30 a.m.

Over in New Jersey, Fair Lawn, Newark and Union all had about or just above 5 inches of snow by 7 a.m.

Westchester was originally projected to get about 1 to 3 inches, but local reporting appears to suggest the county was hit harder by the storm, with 7.8 inches reported in Port Chester and 4.8 inches in Armonk.

Transit changes

In New York City, the MTA was prepared to plow through snow on the tracks. Certain elevated train lines are more vulnerable to the ice and snow — Rail Command Center pays particular attention to the Rockaways, Brooklyn South, Central Queens and the Bronx.

Because some trains are stored underground on express tracks, some service may go local .

Metro-North Railroad was on a Saturday schedule, while the LIRR planned regular service.

A look ahead

As the storm departs, the winds will increase Friday afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph will be possible, making it feel like the lower 20s. Late Friday night, the winds will continue and it will feel more like the single digits.

Bitter cold temps Friday night will cause standing water to freeze on roadways and sidewalks.

By Saturday, the winds will ease, but it will be a cold day. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s despite plenty of sunshine.

Sunday will be cloudy with periods of rain mixing with snow as low pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 37 degrees in the city and in the mid-30s in the suburbs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.