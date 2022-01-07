esperanza spalding: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

James Mtume, a jazz/R&B artist, producer and percussionist who played with Miles Davis and scored a 1983 pop hit with “Juicy Fruit,” died at 76 over the weekend. No official cause of death was available at press time, with Pitchfork first reporting the musician’s passing based and an official statement from the musician’s family confirming his passing on Sunday (Jan. 9). Late creative partner Reggie Lucas’ daughter, Lisa Lucas, also paid tribute to her uncle in a tweet in which she wrote, “so much loss. So much grief. Rest in power Uncle Mtume. My later father’s partner-in-crime. The co-creator of the songs of my life (and about my birth).” At press time Billboard had not independently confirmed Mtume’s death.
