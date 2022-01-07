ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Church giving out groceries, meals Thursday

By Carolyn Krause
The Oak Ridger
 5 days ago
First Presbyterian Church in Oak Ridge will provide a free meal and bag of groceries to guests who drive by the church between 5:30 and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13.

The church’s monthly “Welcome Table” community meal program plans to supply each guest with a meal consisting of a soup, chips, fruit and brownies. In addition, a bag of groceries will be delivered to each car.

Guests should drive through the church parking lot to the sanctuary building (1051 Oak Ridge Turnpike) at the intersection of the Turnpike and Lafayette Drive to collect the foods donated by church members or paid for by the congregation’s hunger fund. Church volunteers wearing masks will deliver the hot meal and groceries to guests in their cars.

