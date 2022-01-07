Gardner's mayor said, 'We are stronger than we've ever been.' Here's what he means.

GARDNER — Mayor Michael Nicholson touted his administration’s accomplishments and outlined his vision for the city’s future as he was inaugurated for a second term at City Hall on Jan. 6. Newly elected members of the City Council and the School Committee were also officially sworn in at the event.

“We are at a moment where we can have the greatest impact on our city than we ever thought possible,” Nicholson said during his address, in which he touched upon the challenges of the COVID pandemic, expanding internet access to all residents, and the future of the Greenwood Memorial Pool. “We are stronger than we’ve ever been, we’ve accomplished more than we thought possible, and we’re better because of it.”

Nicholson noted that the biggest issue facing the city over the past two years has been coordinating a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t think anyone attending the city’s last inauguration ceremony on Jan. 2, 2020, would have expected that a virus would have created a situation necessitating two acting mayors, closing public buildings and businesses, masks, reopening plans, and everything else that COVID brought with it,” he said, adding that 4,202 residents have contracted the virus — and 68 have died — since the early days of the pandemic in March 2020. “And yet we stood strong and faced the challenges of the world with renewed vigor, and worked toward a better, safer and healthier tomorrow.”

The race: One of these Gardner mayoral candidates earned more than 80% of the vote in the election

Nicholson cited the accomplishments of Heywood Hospital, Community Health Connections and the Polish American Citizens Club in coordinating with state and local officials to establish a successful regional vaccination clinic that served nearly 35,000 people during the height of the pandemic in 2021.

“We will forever be grateful to the countless individuals who dedicated their time and efforts to making those vaccination events possible,” he said.

In his keynote address, Gov. Charlie Baker congratulated Nicholson as well as the City Council and School Committee members who were sworn in at the event.

“There’s something about serving in local government, there’s something about serving the people you live with and you’re closest to, there’s something about that dedication to the community, in the best sense of that word,” Baker said, adding that it is the goal of all elected officials to ensure that their constituents feel they are headed in the right direction. “This is the form of government that in many ways creates the best and most significant opportunity for people to make a really big difference in the community they live in.”

Despite the pandemic, the city was successful in moving forward in its efforts to enhance the education experience of students in the public school system, Nicholson said.

The ceremony: Gardner mayor, City Council and School Committee members sworn in

“After almost a full year of remote learning, our students are back in the classroom, our teachers are utilizing newfound tools to move our curriculum into the future, (and) with funds obtained from the city, we were able to purchase enough laptop devices so that now every student in Gardner Public Schools grade K through 12 has their own,” Nicholson said.

The city’s investments in infrastructure over the past 12 months will encourage businesses and families to consider moving to the community in the future, Nicholson said.

“In the past year, we’ve paved more miles of road than since 1990 — four years before I was born,” Nicholson said. “We’ve installed new sidewalks, crossing signals, lighting fixtures, (and) banners and flags in our downtown to breathe new life into the area. Working with different state programs, we’ve begun to expand our bike trails and bike lanes in the city to connect Winchendon to Hubbardston through our downtown.”

The removal of abandoned buildings and the improvement of existing properties is another goal of his administration, Nicholson said.

“It makes no sense for someone to make statements that they want to improve the look of our downtown, fight absentee landlords and remove blight in our city, but then turn a blind eye to a city building at the entrance to our downtown that quite literally has the roof caving in on itself,” Nicholson said in reference to the iconic Greenwood Memorial Pool building, which has been closed for several years. “The issue (of the pool) is not a problem that anyone on the stage started, but it is ours to fix. The longer we wait to do something, the more the price tag goes up and the bigger the burden is placed on our taxpayers.”

Campaigning for a second term: Meet Gardner Mayor Michael Nicholson. Here's why he is running for re-election.

Nicholson said he intends to put forth a plan to the City Council during his next term to demolish the building and revitalize the area.

“In a way to take blight and turn it into promise (and) into an area that welcomes people into our downtown,” he said. “Our job as city officials is to build a place that people are proud to call their home, to make Gardner a destination for people and not just that dot on the weather map that we saw this morning when people are talking about where will get the most snow in the state.”

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Gardner's mayor said, 'We are stronger than we've ever been.' Here's what he means.