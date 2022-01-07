ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

The tale of Huey’s lost tree

By Fay Martin
Once upon a time there was a man named Huey Sides, who planted a Maple tree at the top of the steps, at the Jackson Square Tennis Courts in Oak Ridge. The tree grew large and flourished and gave shade to all the players as they sat on the steps and waited their turn for a court to become available, or as they watched a tennis tournament match on a sunny day.

Alas! One unhappy day, not so long ago, the city recreation people came and with a mighty axe they cut down Huey’s tree. (It is thought that the tree probably had health problems). They quickly disposed of the trunk and branches in a secret place, and there was not a trace left of Huey’s tree except the ugly misshapen stump.

Luckily, one day a woman named Fay Martin came wandering by and she found a small piece of this stem of Huey’s tree lying near the stump. She took it home, got out her trusty paints and brush and made a picture on the little slice of the stem of Huey’s tree. The picture shows flowers, some water, a house and a light house, so that Huey, a lover of nature, can ponder with affection on the good life of his old tree.

Huey received this painted stem as an early Christmas present and he says he will gaze lovingly at it as it resides in a place of honor on his mantel piece.

And they all lived happily ever after.

