Story of Binghamton man stuck for 20 hours on shutdown highway gets national attention

What was supposed to be a routine trip for a welding job in South Carolina turned into a 36-hour odyssey and garnered national news coverage for a Binghamton man and his workmate.

Safwan Aziz of Binghamton and John Hildenbrand of Syracuse are welders who have worked together for about four years doing mobile railcar repairs.

Their jobs can take them on long trips, far from their homes in the Central and Southern Tier regions of New York state.

Even so, before this week, they had never made a trip as memorable as the one that began when, at about 7 a.m. Monday, Hildenbrand picked up Aziz in Binghamton for a job down south.

The trip, which was first reported by the Washington Post, turned out to be much more complicated and about three times longer than expected.

They reached I-95 in Virginia before noon but before long they noticed that southbound traffic was slowing way down. Looking across the highway, they began seeing northbound vehicles that were covered with snow.

“And I remember telling Saf, ‘It’s snowing somewhere,” Hildenbrand said. "I wondered where this snow is at?”

“We found it, that’s for sure,” Aziz said. “No exaggeration, I-95 had four or five inches of snow, slush, slippery mess all over the road. It got to the point where we started to notice that even northbound the traffic was thinning out.”

Aziz and Hildenbrand, along with thousands of other motorists, were stranded for almost 20 hours on Interstate 95 in Virginia after a snowstorm socked the Washington, D.C., area and brought traffic to a halt.

The trip was routine for a while. After loading the truck in Binghamton with Aziz’s supplies they set off on what was expected to be 12-hour drive to Florence, South Carolina.

Aziz, who has lived in Binghamton for about 18 years, said everything was fine as they made good time traveling across Pennsylvania and Maryland on Monday morning.

Eventually they reached a point where it became clear I-95 was backed up, but they had no idea how far the backup extended, which turned out to be from exit 110 to exit 158.

Travel was no more than several feet at a time and Aziz and Hildenbrand could see the wrecks from multiple accidents and dozens of abandoned vehicles. There were exits in sight, but they appeared to be in worse shape than I-95.

“We went about 30 yards in eight hours,” Aziz said. “Then when we stopped moving, we didn’t move again for the rest of the night.”

Coffee and camaraderie

Aziz and Hildenbrand were not overly concerned about themselves. They had a full tank of gas and “near every amenity you could think of in the truck,” Aziz said.

He added, “But we started to have those thoughts like, ‘There has to people on this road in bad shape. There has to be.’”

They grabbed several bottles of water from the back of the truck and distributed them to other stranded vehicles before settling in for a long night. They listened to the radio, where they heard about impassible conditions on Route 1, which they planned to travel when traffic got moving. They each got about an hour of sleep.

Aziz said the pair got a boost at about 5 a.m. after Hildenbrand suggested it was time to make coffee, using a generator they had packed in the truck. They pulled out a 12-cup coffee maker, cranked up the generator and started brewing.

They made three pots, but Aziz said he soon lost interest in drinking the coffee himself and began passing out cups to other people, walking about 150 yards either way to make the offer on a road surface that had become as slippery as an ice rink. He noticed a mom stranded with her children, and gave Cliff bars to two young children sitting in the backseat of the car and retrieved a hot coffee for their mom

Eventually a group gathered around their truck, drinking coffee, getting refills and talking about the situation. Hildenbrand said any superficial divisions among the group like race, politics or even language were ignored.

They supplied coffee to a husband and wife who only seemed to speak French.

“The only thing the lady could say was ‘yes, no and just milk,’” Aziz said.

“That’s what made the night livable,” Aziz added. “I did not get one person’s name. We all huddled around that coffee pot.

“I just hope and pray that there were more people out there that had the mindset that we did because there were miles of traffic. You had to know there were people on the road not strapped up and prepared like we were.”

At about 8 a.m., finally done with being stranded, they drove about a quarter mile along the side of the road to exit 140. It looked like a way out, but first they were faced with moving two large trees that had fallen over the guardrail and blocked passage.

Somehow they were able to push the trees out of the way, and they began navigating Route 1 and all points south.

It was around this time, while still on Route 1, that their story went national.

Making national news

While Aziz doesn’t use social media apps, his wife, Rebecca, is a “pro social media person,” he said.

As Aziz provided his wife with updates, she began posting to several social media sites.

A Washington Post reporter saw the information, interviewed the welders while they drove on Route 1 and published a story detailing the men’s 36-hour odyssey.

About six hours after getting off I-95, Aziz and Hildenbrand were in Florence, S.C. They exchanged high-fives and began decompressing from the crazy adventure.

They had Wednesday off to rest.

Hildenbrand said it was “surreal” to be featured in the Washington Post. He was surprised the pair’s generosity led to national media attention.

“We were just doing what we thought was the right thing to do with people being in a bad situation,” Hildenbrand said.

Despite the trip’s hardships, Aziz said he appreciates what happened and the brief connections a diverse group of people shared in a tough situation.

“It was very cool,” Aziz said. “I’m grateful to have experienced it because it is something that I will never forget. It’s a story I can tell my grandkids about.”

