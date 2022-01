Franklin County deed transfers: Dec. 12-18, 2021

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Dec. 12-18, 2021, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office.

Mark Miller to SPG Capital, West South Street, Chambersburg, $70,000

Michael Frederick to Daniel Strite, two tracts on Altenwald Road, Guilford Township, $250,000 and $105,000

Integrity First Home Buyers to Family Trust Greenlow, parcel in Waynesboro, $535, 935

Ned Myers to Ronnie Hartman, parcel in St. Thomas Township, $113,000

Benjamin Keeney to Meaghan Pagan, North Welty Road, Washington Township, $332,500

Elam Reiff to Brandon Dillon, Cape Lookout Street, Greene Township, $320,000

Bernard L. Custer Protector Trust to Jon Becker, Dickinson Avenue, Waynesboro, $150,000

Pedro Berrios to Amalia Martha Sanchez Hernandez, Wharf Road, Washington Township, $174,000

Donald Sherman (estate) to Darnell Martin, Stouffer Avenue, Chambersburg, $100,000

Heather Olvera to David Lamb I, Alandale Drive, Guilford Township, $385,000

BC Management to Springview Properties, two parcels on South Main Street, Chambersburg, $550,000 and $525,000

Betty Goetz to Leahs Legacy, Grant Shook Road, Antrim Township, $110,000

Alexander Decker to Timothy Whittington II, Waterloo Road, Washington Township, $158,000

Sharon Emerick to David Certantes, Apple Way, St. Thoams Township, $155,000

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Juan Reyes, Pine Road, Montgomery Township, $60,201

Harry Fox Jr. to Melody Ann Deshong, Percy Avenue, St. Thomas Township, $299,900

Michael Mata to Kimberly Belin, Hedge Road Drive, Chambersburg, $158,900

Pan American Motors Inc. to 11478 Buchanan Trail East, Buchanan Trail East, Washington Township, $350,000

Reuben Hoover to Dana Wingert, Orrstown Road, Southampton Township, $1,470,000

Betty Morrison (estate) to Michelle Overcash, lot in Greene Township, $120,l000

James Hull Jr. to Bradley Plesz, Buckingham Drive, Letterkenny and Hamilton townships, $285,000

Ralph Betz to Jonathan Coldsmith, Stillhouse Hollow Road, Southampton Township, $81,355

Joel Wenger to Larson Wenger, Hades Church Road, Antrim Township, $556,000

Sanan Properties to Jonathan Foreman, Virginia Avenue, Waynesboro, $207,000

Ruby Beidel to Cynthia Zimmerman, Roxbury Road, Lurgan Township, $25,000

Wilma Fore (estate) to Karen Detorres, Coldspring Road, Greene Township, $165,000

Jessica Castro to Robert Hart, South Franklin Street, Waynesboro, $139,000

Walter Rebok to Nick Brown, East King Street, Chambersburg, $220,500

Dennis Gift to Levi Golden, Wayne Highway, Quincy Township, $126,000

Tony Seiders to Ruth Rivera, South Franklin Street, $184,000

Wanda Kettoman to Timothy Ott, Main Street, Guilford Township, $200,000

Benchmarq Holdings to Renee Maheu, Buchanan Trail West, Peters Township, $149,900

Gary Bercaw to Carlitos Tree Service and Home Renovations, Franklin Avenue, St. Thomas Township, $50,000

Joycealyn Randolph to Robert Montague, Burning Tree Lane, Guilford Township, $232,500

Barbara Little (estate) to Wascho Orchard Ridge, parcel in Greene Township, $25,000

Greens at Greencastle Limited Partnership to Michael Koonce, Shannon Drive South, Antrim Township, $509,381

Leslie Kerns to Tiffany Hurd, South Broad Street, Waynesboro, $139,700

Thomas Luketich to Jacob Cromwell, Crescent Drive, Southampton Township, $145,000

David Pence to Peter Weiss, South Carlisle Street, Greencastle, $166,000

Joan Nolt to Wade Martin, Guilford Springs Road, Guilford Township, $75,000

Joyce Clough to Anthony Petrone, Mapleton Road, Southampton Township, $232,000

Patricia Grim (estate) to Daniel Kilmer, Mountain Road, Letterkenny Township, $289,900

Lynn Small to Brittany Thomas, Turner Drive, Guilford Township, $195,000

Foxx Hill to John Palmer, Laurel Avenue, Chambersburg, $209,900

Cheryl Diller to Derek Benedict, Walker Road, Greene Township, $850,000

Charles Powell to Antrim Township, tracts in Antrim Township, $750

Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County to Glenn Enterline, Ritchey Road, Guilford Township, $132,000

Larry Rush to Christopher Moore, Corls Ridge Road, Guilford Township, $474,900

Robert Mentzer to Stephen Hill, Leafmore Road, Hamilton Township, $450,000

Landmark Homes and Acquisitions to Sunset Pike Investment, Hollywell Avenue, Chambersburg, $400,000

Winifred Moore (estate) to Jesse Mason, Highland Avenue, Chambersburg, $165,000

Rupa Engineer to Mann Investment, Valley View Drive, Greene Township, $1,200,000

Brian Schatmeyer to Corey Mang, Clayton Avenue, Waynesboro, $262,000

Cory Shockey to Craig Grams, South Park Avenue, Mercersburg, $161,500

26 Stonestand to CW Kiser Construction, Old Kiln Drive, Hamilton Township, $62,500

Terry Fauver to Christian Fisher, tracts in Lurgan Township, $350,000

John Stumbaugh III to Michael Flaud, parcel in Lurgan Township, $305,000

Jennifer Ray to Preston Thomas, Westover Road, West End Shippensburg, $168,000

Volvo Construction Equipment to Ajak Properties, parcel in Greene Township, $2,250,000

Nevin Wenger to Martins Famous Pastry Shoppe, Cider Press Road, Guilford Township, $4,000,000

Jared Faith to Wesley Hursh, North Franklin Street, Chambersburg, $170,000

Mark Eigenbrode to Travis Harnish, parcel in Peters Township, $20,096

Stephanie Burkholder to Jamie Ferguson, Mountain Shadow Terrace, Greene Township, $208,000

Drine to Suk Tumang, Apple Blossom Court, Greene Township, $385,000

Thelma Johnson to Charles Goetz, St. Thomas-Edenville Road, St. Thomas Township, $179,000

James Oshea to Larry Frey, Orrstown Road, Southampton Township, $140,000

Aaron Neuharth to Charles Goetz, Laurich Drive, Hamilton Township, $211,000

Peter Gascoyne to Donald Brown, Killarney Drive, Guilford Township, $105,000

