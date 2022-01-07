ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Winning Powerball ticket for $316.3M sold at California 7-Eleven

By NBC News
NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Your Dog Licks His Paws - Top Vet Says To Do This Daily There Are Surprise Features in Apple’s macOS MontereymacOS Monterey...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Santa Clarita Radio

California Gambling Age Changes Proposed By Californian Tribes

A new proposal has emerged in the state of California regarding current gaming laws, and it is being backed by one of California’s biggest tribes who are known to hold a lot of influence in the state. San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is one of the driving forces behind the proposed move, along with other supporters of the initiative Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria band, the Federated Indians of the Welton Ranch area, and the Rincon Band of Luiseno Indians. We are going to look into the latest proposal with details of the involvement of the tribes and what effects it may have on the state itself.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Alaska State
City
Monterey, CA
Monterey, CA
Lifestyle
B98.5

Mega Millions Ticket Worth $3 Million Sold in Maine

A Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million was sold in Maine Friday night. The winning numbers drawn Friday night were 7-29-43-56-57 with a Mega Ball of 6 and Megaplier 3. The Match 5 winning ticket matched the five numbers which is worth $1 million but because the ticket also played the optional Megaplier the ticket is worth $3 million. A second Match 5 ticket was sold in Missouri but did not play the Megaplier.
WESTBROOK, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#7 Eleven#Powerball Lottery#Mac#Merino Wool
FOX40

Does California owe you money? The state wants to help you claim it

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California might owe you money, and state officials want to help you get it. With a few pieces of information, you can find any unclaimed assets waiting to be retrieved. The Unclaimed Assets Program is designed to reunite people with the assets owed to them. Banks, insurance companies, corporations and certain […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Powerball
iheart.com

What's Happening: $13 Million Winning Lotto Ticket Sold In Moreno Valley

Jackpot: If you bought a lottery ticket in Moreno Valley, you might be a $13 million dollar winner! 2022’s first Super Lotto Plus Jackpot winning ticket was sold at a Moreno Valley liquor store on Sunnymead. The store will receive a $65,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Here are the winning numbers: 25, 2, 42, 41, 13 Mega Ball: 27.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
WIBC.com

Powerball Ticket Worth $1M Purchased in Indiana

CROWN POINT, Ind. — Did you purchase a Powerball ticket on Wednesday night? If so, you might be $1 million richer. A $1 million ticket matching all five numbers — but missing the Powerball — was picked up at a Family Express on E. 109th Street in Crown Point, the Hoosier Lottery said Friday.
CROWN POINT, IN
SFGate

Why Are Freakish Fish Washing Ashore in California?

One morning in May, a fisherman happened upon an unsightly creature washed up on a beach in Southern California: Mouth agape, it had needlelike teeth, slick black skin and a bulbous appendage protruding from its head. Several months later, another just like it beached itself in San Diego. Then came...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC News

NBC News

263K+
Followers
36K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy