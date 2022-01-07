Gym Dogs drop season opener at Michigan

Courtney Kupets Carter Georgia head coach Courtney Kupets Carter during a meet against Arkansas at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Friday, January 29, 2021. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith) (Chamberlain Smith)

Senior Megan Roberts took home a share of the vault title as the University of Georgia gymnastics team fell on the road to reigning national champion Michigan by a 197.750- 194.500 tally on Thursday night in the season opener.

“Every first meet is a starting point,” head coach Courtney Kupets Carter said. “This year’s start had bigger errors than we were expecting, which makes it difficult to build momentum. I did like their ability to keep focusing on one routine at a time. We will work this week in the gym to improve for Kentucky.”

Senior Emily Schild paced the GymDogs on bars, posting a 9.850 in the fourth position of the lineup. As a team, Georgia scored a 48.425 while Michigan tallied a 49.425 on vault to take an early lead.

Georgia put a 49.100 on the scoreboard on vault, and it was Roberts with the top score from the anchor sport with a 9.900. Junior Haley de Jong and senior Abbey Ward added scores of 9.825. Another strong rotation from Michigan allowed the Wolverines to build on their lead, though, taking a 98.900- 97.525 lead into the halfway point of the meet.

Junior Soraya Hawthorne took home the top score for the GymDogs on floor with a 9.850 in her first performance of the year as Georgia totaled a 48.600 in the event.

De Jong was the high-scorer for the visiting squad on beam, scoring a 9.850 in the event. Georgia finished with a 48.375 on the final apparatus of the meet.

Georgia will return to action with a conference road meet next Friday, January 14, at Kentucky at 7 p.m. The meet will be showcased on Friday Night Heights on the SEC Network. Georgia’s home opener is set for Monday, January 17 at 2:30 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum.

FINAL RESULTS

GEORGIA: 194.500 (VT- 49.100, UB- 48.425, BB- 48.375, FX- 48.600)

MICHIGAN: 197.750 (VT- 49.425, UB- 49.475, BB- 49.300, FX- 49.550)

VAULT- 49.100

Haley de Jong: 9.825

Amanda Cashman: 8.750

Mikayla Magee: 9.775

Abbey Ward: 9.825

Rachael Lukacs: 9.775

Megan Roberts: 9.900

BARS- 48.425

Amanda Cashman: 9.725

Abbey Ward: 9.225

Katie Finnegan: 9.800

Emily Schild: 9.850

Haley de Jong: 8.925

Megan Roberts: 9.825

BEAM- 48.375

Mikayla Magee: 9.750

Katie Finnegan: 9.225

Soraya Hawthorne: 9.800

Haley de Jong: 9.850

Rachel Baumann: 9.750

Emily Schild: 9.200

FLOOR- 48.600

Alyssa Perez-Lugones: 9.575

Mikayla Magee: 9.700

Haley de Jong: 9.375

Megan Roberts: 9.775

Rachael Lukacs: 9.700

Soraya Hawthorne: 9.850

©2022 Cox Media Group