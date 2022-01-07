ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IN

Omicron Variant Continues Area Surge

waovam.com
 5 days ago

The omicron variant of Covid-19 continues to surge across the area. The variant is the newest strain of the...

www.waovam.com

Daily Voice

COVID-19: Fauci Offers New Prediction On When Omicron Wave May Break

Things could get worse before they get better as the Omicron COVID-19 variant begins to take over, according to infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor, said that the US will likely hit one million daily new COVID-19 cases, though there could be relief in a few weeks until the number of new infections begins to plateau.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Changing Guidelines Create Confusion For Bay Area Employers, Workers

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The fast-spreading Omicron variant has forced agencies from the Centers for Disease Control to the California Health Department to pivot and change course on some of their COVID-19 guidelines. It is leaving many confused with what they can and cannot do. Part of the problem is that the guidelines differ from one department to another. Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced healthcare workers who test positive for COVID but are vaccinated and asymptomatic can still show up for work. “Is it worse to not have anybody there at all? And have to close hospitals and nursing homes because of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Approach 3,500

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly 3,500 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Tuesday by the Maryland Department of Health. Maryland’s hospitalizations rose by 88 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients being treated by hospitals statewide to 3,452. The state reported 9,693 new cases on Tuesday, meaning more than 850,000 cases have been confirmed in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. The statewide positivity rate dipped to 27.62%, a 0.36% decrease. Tuesday’s figures come as Maryland is under a 30-day state of emergency issued by Gov. Larry Hogan in response to surging cases and hospitalizations. Of...
MARYLAND STATE
WOWO News

“High” flu activity reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): As if the coronavirus wasn’t problem enough, now state health officials say there’s been an uptick in “influenza-like activity” statewide. According to the Indiana Department of Health, there have been five flu-related deaths this flu season so far, as well as four outbreaks at long-term care facilities like nursing homes. None of the deaths have been in those under the age of 50.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Crawford Co Covid-19 surge

At the end of 2021, the Crawford County health department was working to change how it handled the county's health. Part of that change was 'living with covid-19'. Lately, that goal has been a lot more difficult.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
waovam.com

Pike County Officials Give Out $250,000 in Covid Help

Pike County officials have given out a quarter of a million dollars for Covid relief assistance in 2021. The funding went to 42 separate businesses headquartered in Pike County. The funding was part of a statewide community development block grant, from the state Office of Community and Rural Affairs. The...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
waovam.com

School Quarantine Days Being Cut in Half

Public health managers in Indiana are cutting the coronavirus school quarantine in half. Indiana’s State Department of Health says kids who test positive for the coronavirus only have to miss five days of school, not 10. Kids will have to wear a mask when they return to school. If...
INDIANA STATE
waovam.com

Covid Increase Putting Some Strain on GSH

The increase in Covid cases throughout the area is putting a strain on the nation’s hospitals. Vincennes’ Good Samaritan Hospital is no exception. Good Samaritan officials report higher numbers of patients — not only from Covid, but regular flu problems as well. However, even with larger numbers due to Covid, GSH president Rob McLin says the Hospital is not profiting. With the larger patient numbers, however, McLin says the Hospital is really benefiting from its medical residency program.
VINCENNES, IN

