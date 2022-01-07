ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Euro Zone Inflation Hit a New Record High of 5% in December

By Silvia Amaro, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreliminary data showed Friday that headline inflation came in at 5% for the month, compared to the same month last year. The figure represents the highest ever on record. Money managers have been debating whether the ECB should be taking a more aggressive stance to combat rising prices. Euro...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Inflation Rises 7% Over the Past Year, Highest Since 1982

The consumer price index, an inflation gauge that measures costs across dozens of items, rose 7% in December from a year earlier, the fastest pace since June 1982. That was in line, however, with economist estimates, and stock market futures rose after the release. Excluding food and energy, so-called core...
BUSINESS
KTLA

Inflation rate hit 40-year high as U.S. prices rose 7% in past year

Prices paid by U.S. consumers jumped 7% in December from a year earlier, the highest inflation rate since 1982 and the latest evidence that rising costs for food, rent and other necessities are heightening the financial pressures on America’s households. Inflation has spiked during the recovery from the pandemic recession as Americans have ramped up […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headline Inflation#Euro Zone#Ecb#Capital Economics
AFP

Prices hit four-decade high in 2021 as inflation lashes US economy

US consumer prices jumped last year at the fastest pace in four decades, the government confirmed Wednesday, underscoring the potent inflation wave that has sapped public support for President Joe Biden even as the economy recovers from the pandemic. The seven percent increase in the Labor Department's consumer price index (CPI) over the 12 months to December was the highest since June 1982, as prices rose for an array of goods especially housing, cars and food. Since taking office last January, Biden has presided over an economy that has expanded rapidly and seen millions of people who lost their jobs to the Covid-19 pandemic return to work. But a collision between rebounding demand, labor shortages and global supply chain snarls -- especially computer chips for cars -- caused prices last year to climb upwards at an ever-faster rate.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. consumer inflation soars to new 40-year high

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in December as rental accommodation and used cars maintained their strong gains, culminating in the largest annual rise in inflation in nearly four decades, which bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates as early as March.
BUSINESS
ABC News

Consumer prices climb 7% in the past year, highest jump since 1982

The latest government data on inflation indicates consumer prices are continuing their rapid rise as pandemic-battered supply chains struggle to keep up with rebounding consumer demand. The consumer price index -- a measure of the prices Americans pay for a market basket of everyday goods and services -- jumped 7%...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
104.1 WIKY

Euro zone inflation could be higher than ECB expects: new Bundesbank chief

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The euro zone’s inflation surge is not entirely temporary and risks are skewed towards higher-than-projected readings, new Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Tuesday, challenging the European Central Bank’s narrative on price pressures. The remarks, made at his swearing-in ceremony, are Nagel’s first as...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Euro area's inflation hits highest level in 25 years: statistics

BRUSSELS, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Inflation in the eurozone hit a new record of 5 percent in December, the European Union's statistical arm Eurostat said on Friday. Preliminary data from Eurostat shows that this was the highest level in the eurozone since recordkeeping began in 1997. It breaks the record of 4.9 percent set in November.
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Euro / Dollar Struggles, Even After Record Surge in Eurozone Inflation

EUR/USD stalls after inflation hits new milestone high. As ECB seen as unlikely to respond with policy change. Likely to wait patiently in 2022 for inflation to dissipate. Lagging behind Fed, leaving EUR struggling for traction. Image © Adobe Images. The Euro to Dollar exchange rate was unable to...
BUSINESS
abc17news.com

Nations using euro see record inflation. What does it mean?

LONDON (AP) — Inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency hit its highest level on record, led by surging food and energy costs. The European Union’s statistics office said Friday that consumer prices in the eurozone rose 5% in December compared with the previous year. That’s the highest level since recordkeeping began in 1997, breaking the record of 4.9% set just in November. It means everything from food to fuel is costing more as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic and adds pressure on the European Central Bank to act on inflation since it’s kept interest rates ultra-low.
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound Sterling Hits New 2-Year Highs against the Euro

The British Pound has reached a new two-year high against the Euro as traders returned to their desks in London and proved keen to catch up on a bullish start to 2022 for global investors. The Pound tends to benefit when market sentiment is supportive and a rally in global...
WORLD
The Independent

Asian stocks mostly lower, eyeing Fed, China omicron cases

Asian shares mostly declined in cautious trading Tuesday following a retreat on Wall Street Investors are keeping an eye on rising numbers of coronavirus cases, especially in China where a third city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people. Such disruptions can have region-wide implications for trade and other activity. Major companies, including automakers such as Toyota, had been counting on a recovery in the supply of semiconductor chips and other products from China and the rest of Asia,...
WORLD
NBC Los Angeles

Rising Inflation in India Could Become a ‘Pain Point' for the Economy

Surging inflation will continue to be a significant pain-point for India's economy as the country grapples with a third wave of Covid-19 infections., according to an economist. Inflation has been a concern for India for over three years now, said Charu Chanana, lead economist, Asia at Continuum Economics, an independent...
BUSINESS
AFP

Global growth could slow sharply due to Omicron: World Bank

Global growth will "decelerate markedly" this year, but the Omicron variant of Covid-19 that is spreading rapidly worldwide could make the situation worse and exacerbate labor shortages and supply chain snarls, the World Bank warned Tuesday. That would exacerbate ongoing struggles with labor shortages and global production and transportation snarls that have fueled a wave of price increases.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy