ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Automate Budget Planning Using Linear Programming

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutomate the decision-making process for the yearly budget allocation of an International Logistics Company. In the Logistics industry, companies often need to invest in IT capabilities, modern handling equipment or additional warehouse space to improve the efficiency of their operations. Regional...

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

Related
towardsdatascience.com

How Clearcover Increased Quality Coverage for ELT by 70 Percent

Here’s how data observability helped the data engineering team at a leading auto-insurance provider deliver more reliable data, faster. As organizations continue to ingest more data from more sources, maintaining high-quality, reliable data assets becomes a crucial challenge. That’s why Clearcover implemented end-to-end data observability across ELT and beyond. Here’s how.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Zymergen debuts Automation business and shares program portfolio

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) announces a new Automation business and updated portfolio. Zymergen’s Automation business delivers proven automation technology to organizations interested in improving the throughput, efficiency, and reliability of their lab operations. Working in close partnership with its own internal experts and users, ZY's Automation team created modern, robust software...
ECONOMY
investmentu.com

Automation Anywhere IPO: Software Giant Planning for 2022 Listing

Is the Automation Anywhere IPO on the way? The company is one of the top anticipated IPOs of 2022. So, let’s dive into the details…. Automation Anywhere is a robotic process automation (RPA) software company. It operates out of Bloomington, Minnesota with over 50 offices across the United States.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Ma
Infoworld

Using the cloud to automate home building

It’s 2 a.m. and you’ve just put the finishing touches on the option list for your new home build. Last week you picked the lot with a mountain view, and this week you’ve configured your new 2,500-square-foot home using a web-based design tool. Once your design is complete, you hit the “build” button. Three days later, you get a text that your home is ready for occupancy, the utilities are activated, and the occupancy permits already granted. You have yet to speak with a single human about your home build.
HOME & GARDEN
pymnts

FinTech Automation Partners with Finicity to Use Open Banking Data on Infrastructure-as-a-Service Offering

Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform FinTech Automation (FTA) signed an agreement with Mastercard company Finicity on Tuesday (Jan. 4) to access consumer information for secure account validation and ownership when opening new accounts. Consumers can now connect their primary accounts to deposit funds into a new investment account, which will minimize risk by...
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Modeling Consumer Decisions: Conjoint Analysis

A guide to Choice-Based Conjoint Analysis For Product Development. People spend a lot of time making decisions about some of the products and services they purchase. In fact, A recent study showed that the average person spends about 130 hours a year just deciding where to eat. Generally, consumers make purchase decisions by making trade-offs between the various attributes of a product based on the utility it provides them. As marketers or product managers, it is crucial to understand how consumers make these trade-offs and what utility each attribute provides.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automate#Automation#Alibaba Group#Python#Sustainable Development#Digital Transformation#Ii
Entrepreneur

Making Data Security Compliance a Revenue Driver

The SolarWinds cybersecurity attack and CNA breach have made corporate data security certification a higher priority than ever - not least in the customer acquisition process - and there are ways of making this significant investment pay additional dividends.
COMPUTERS
Cheddar News

Peakz Launching Its Own Digital Cannabis Dispensary, Offers NFT Courses

The world of NFTs and cannabis are colliding as luxury cannabis company Peakz gears up to launch a digital dispensary in the metaverse. CEO Jessie Grundy and Tiffany McBride, managing director of social equity ventures at The Parent Company, an investor in Peakz, joined Cheddar to break down exactly how a digital dispensary would work. Grundy also talked about offering low-cost NFT courses in an effort to help Oakland, California, residents not miss out on new investing opportunities, and McBride discussed why the tech-forward vision of Grundy was worth investing in for The Parent Company. "He comes with really fresh ideas that he's vetted, that he's experienced in, and I really believe the thinking along Jessie's lines is the future of cannabis," she said. "He's more than just flower and a story. He comes with concepts that are new that are innovative, and that is easy for us to get behind."
OAKLAND, CA
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: Timberland Launches Take-Back Program As It Works Towards Full Circularity + More

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 10, 2022: Timberland is aiming to breathe new life into worn items with its new Timberloop take-back program. Through this program, consumers are encouraged to return any used Timberland footwear, clothing, or accessories that will then be reused, recycled, or upcycled into new products, or refurbished for sale on a dedicated web site launching later this spring. Clearly marked donation boxes have been installed in each full price and outlet Timberland store, complemented by a convenient digital ship-from-home option....
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
towardsdatascience.com

What if data became everybody’s business?

A staggering share of 97% data currently sits unused in organisations. Indeed, not all data is meant for analysis. Companies pool data for record keeping and regulatory compliance. But 97%, really?! [1]. While the business benefits of leveraging ever-increasing portions of available enterprise data are out of the question, the one question we really have to ask ourselves is whether we are in a position where we could potentially do more.
ECONOMY
towardsdatascience.com

Platform products for Machine Learning

How to give the best shot to value-delivery teams in an organization adopting machine learning by making it easy for them to deploy using platform products?. In a recently published article, Team topology for machine learning, I suggested that organizations in their Machine Learning (ML) journey should adopt a team topology consisting of four types of teams as illustrated in Figure 1. The team types are Stream-aligned ML, ML enabling, Data/Infrastructure Subsystem, and ML platform teams. To get an overview of these teams, please check out the article. In this article, we do a deep dive into ML platform teams. In particular, we explain the following points in more detail.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy