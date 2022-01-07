ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Air Astana Operation Update During Violent Political Unrest in Kazakhstan

By Juergen T Steinmetz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeadly violence has been reported in Ammaty, Kazakhstan. The president ordered to shoot without warning. At the same time the national carrier Air Astana said all passengers and...

The Independent

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry reported that a total of 7,939 people have been detained across the country. The National Security Committee, Kazakhstan’s counterintelligence and anti-terrorism agency, said Monday that the situation in the country has “stabilized and is under control.” The authorities have declared Monday a day of mourning for dozens of victims of the unprecedentedly violent unrest. The country’s Health...
PROTESTS
BBC

Kazakhstan unrest: Dozens killed in crackdown

Security forces in Kazakhstan say they have killed dozens of anti-government rioters in an operation to restore order in the main city, Almaty. They moved in after protesters tried to take control of police stations in the city, a police spokeswoman said. Twelve members of the security forces have been...
PROTESTS
Kazakhstan flights canceled after protesters seize Almaty International Airport

Earlier, there had been reports that the Kazakh Army was protecting the airport’s perimeter, and footage of an alleged military cordon has been shared online. According to the latest reports from Kazakhstan, anti-government protesters today seized the control of Kazakstan’s busiest air hub – Almaty International Airport, amid mass protests, initially triggered by a gas price hike, that eventually grew into a countrywide anti-government uprising.
LIFESTYLE
newsy.com

Protests And Unrest Escalate In Kazakhstan

The presidential residence in Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty was engulfed in flames on Wednesday and armed protesters stormed another government building, according to news reports, as demonstrations sparked by a rise in fuel prices escalated sharply. In response to the protests in cities across the country, the government resigned and...
PROTESTS
worldairlinenews.com

Air Astana resumes operations

Air Astana today resumed both international and domestic flights from Nur-Sultan Nazarbayev International Airport. The first international flights departed to Dubai and Moscow. Flights from Astana have not yet been restarted. Security forces have quashed the protests. More from the BBC:. Top Copyright Photo: Air Astana Airbus A321-271N WL P4-KDC...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
mining.com

Kazakhstan uranium output unaffected by unrest

The world’s largest uranium producer, Kazatomprom, remains unaffected by the ongoing turmoil in the Central Asian state of Kazakhstan. “Uranium mining is going according to plan, there have been no stoppages,” a Kazatomprom spokesperson said. “The company is fulfilling its export contracts.”. Uranium prices have spiked to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cyclingnews

Upheaval in Kazakhstan creates uncertainty for Astana team

Following a flurry of violence and the collapse of the government in Kazakhstan last week, the UCI has reiterated an apolitical approach to world matters while also calling for restraint and a peaceful resolution. The Astana Qazaqstan team declined to comment on the situation when contacted by Cyclingnews. However, the...
WORLD
AFP

Kazakh leader vows to rebuild city hit by deadly clashes

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Almaty on Wednesday for the first time since clashes there left dozens dead, vowing to repair damage to  oil-rich Kazakhstan's largest city and financial hub. "The task now is to rebuild the city in the shortest possible time (...)
WORLD
Washington Post

The smell of burning, the pop of gunfire and a flood of rumors — surviving in Kazakhstan’s largest city during the unrest

ALMATY, Kazakhstan — For days, the streets of Kazakhstan’s largest city smelled of burned rubber tinged with the acrid stench of stun grenades. Inside their homes, people huddled, fed by rumors in an unnerving information vacuum from a cut Internet and limited mobile phone service — all accompanied by the steady pop of overnight gunfire.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Kazakh leader: Russia-led security group to pull out troops

The president of Kazakhstan announced Tuesday that a Russia-led security alliance will start pulling out its troops from the country in two days after completing its mission. The mostly Russian troops were deployed to Kazakhstan last week by the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a military alliance of six former Soviet states, at the president's request amid the worst public unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. Protests over soaring fuel prices erupted in the oil and gas-rich Central Asian nation of 19 million on Jan. 2 and quickly spread across the country, with...
WORLD
eturbonews.com

Kazakhstan president asks Russia for troops to quash popular uprising

Claiming that “terrorists” were overrunning strategic facilities across Kazakhstan, Tokayev claimed that allied military help needed to quell actions of “terrorist bands.”. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has asked the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for military “assistance” to suppress popular uprising sweeping through the...
WORLD
fox40jackson.com

Kazakhstan unrest leaves dozens dead, police say

Police in Kazakhstan’s largest city said Thursday that 12 officers have been killed in clashes with protesters. One of the police officers was found beheaded. State news channel Khabar-24 cited the city commandant’s office as saying Thursday that another 353 law-enforcement officers were injured. Earlier, police officials said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
eturbonews.com

Pakistan International Airlines eager to restart Europe flights now

Pakistan has seen five major commercial or charter aircraft crashes since 2010, that claimed the lives of at least 445 people. Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan’s Aviation Minister announced that the country’s flag carrier airline is planning to relaunch flights to Europe in February or March of this year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

China offers Kazakhstan security support, opposes 'external forces'

BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China is willing to increase "law enforcement and security" cooperation with neighbouring Kazakhstan and help oppose interference by "external forces", China's foreign minister said on Monday, after violent protests in the Central Asian country. Wang Yi, who is also a state councillor, made the comments...
CHINA

