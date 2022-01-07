New Air Astana Operation Update During Violent Political Unrest in Kazakhstan

The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry reported that a total of 7,939 people have been detained across the country. The National Security Committee, Kazakhstan’s counterintelligence and anti-terrorism agency, said Monday that the situation in the country has “stabilized and is under control.” The authorities have declared Monday a day of mourning for dozens of victims of the unprecedentedly violent unrest. The country’s Health...

PROTESTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO