Another local Bed, Bath & Beyond store closing: Auburn location joins Canandaigua

Days after it was announced that Bed, Bath & Beyond was closing in Canandaigua, it’s become clear that the Auburn store will suffer the same fate.

The Grant Avenue store is expected to close by the end of February.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a massive drop in sales for the retailer. However, they announced early in the pandemic that they would be reducing their overall fleet of stores by more than 20%.

The Auburn location was one of the last remaining locations away from Rochester and Syracuse.

