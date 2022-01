It’s a new year, but it still feels like 2021, with the COVID-19 pandemic still in full swing, and it is again impacting the production of new Star Trek. After the pandemic delayed the start of production for many months, filming for the second season of Star Trek: Picard wrapped up in early September 2021. In order to make up for the time lost they just kept going, moving straight into season three the next day. Production returned this week after the traditional holiday hiatus, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, they had to shut down on Monday due to over 50 members of the production testing positive, which is just over 10% of the show’s large 450 person crew. TrekMovie has also independently confirmed the production pause.

