Discovery has bought a minority stake in five-year-old advertising joint venture OpenAP, joining Fox, NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS as a part-owner of the entity. Financial terms were not disclosed. OpenAP, which launched with great fanfare in 2017, has sought to establish a new framework for tallying up viewership across linear and addressable TV as well as mobile. The initiative grew out of media companies’ decades-old disenchantment with the methods of Nielsen and other third-party measurement firms. Discovery’s investment follows earlier activities between it and the joint venture. The company began integrating OpenID, an identification system developed by OpenAP, in April 2021. More recently, it...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO