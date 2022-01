Inflation soared 7% in 2021, the biggest increase in nearly 40 years, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. The Consumer Price Index, which tracks the price of a broad range of goods and services, rose 0.5% in December, down from a 0.8% rise in November. Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and gas prices, rose 0.6% in December and 5.5% from a year ago.

