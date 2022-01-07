ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6+ Customer Feedback Email Templates

Andre Oentoro
Andre Oentoro
 5 days ago


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4effq5_0dfGiB6000
source: freepik

Feedback is an essential part of your business decision-making.

After all, customers' perception of your brand determines the success of your business. And, most people will incline towards the brands that value their feedback.

By understanding your customers' likes and dislikes, you can provide excellent customer service that helps you retain existing customers and acquire new ones.

If you want to build a customer’s portal to provide the best experience for your customers, you have to collect their opinions and respond accordingly.

To achieve this goal, you can send emails to your customers requesting them to share their experiences with your brand.

Additionally, offer incentives like discounts to motivate your customers to spare some time and respond to your queries.

Feedback Emails Best Practices

Various factors can influence your customers' response rate to feedback queries. Nonetheless, you can apply the best practices for feedback emails to impact the response rate.

Let's dive in.

1. Understand Your Audience

To get fruitful feedback, take the time to understand your recipient. There are different personas you can use to classify your customers and include the following.

Logical - a customer who is keen on your email's details before taking any action. Hence, be sure to use clear and concise language when crafting a request email.

Spontaneous - to draw the attention of your impulsive and risk-oriented customers, think outside the box, and use influential words.

Thoughtful - this kind of customer is careful to hear how their contribution will benefit your business.

Aggressive - these customers are rational and focus on self-improvement. In your request email, explain how they will benefit from their feedback in the days to come.

2. Use Personalized Approach

Generally, marketers send similar feedback request emails to multiple customers. Nevertheless, you can send tailored messages to specific customers or segments that require a diverse approach.

Here is an example, how you can easily personalize your email messages using Sender.net:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yFGWi_0dfGiB6000
Sender.net

That gives a boost not only for email engagement, but also for open rates. If you add your customer's first name, birthday or purchase date to the email subject line that can give you incredible results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Ux9P_0dfGiB6000
new campaign

For example, you may focus on a group that has frequently bought a new item. Let them know that you chose them out of their high ranking in the best users of the new product.

3. Add a Clear Call-To-Action

Your CTA is the most engaging part of your request email. Therefore, you should make it visible to attract your audience and link them to the request form.

4. Be brief

Be sure to keep your request email short and to the point, under 100 words, if possible. Since your customers have too much on their plates, sending lengthy emails might lower their feedback response rate.

5. Use an Appropriate Subject Line

To stay off your customers' spam folder, you need to have a subject line that increases the open rate of your feedback request emails. That is, try to be personal as much as you can.

Here are some sample subject lines:

  • Your experience is important to us; let's talk
  • Do you have any feedback for us?
  • We would hate to see you depart
  • What can we improve?
  • Your opinion counts

In addition, include suitable emojis and customers' names, and you'll definitely catch their attention.

Sample Customer Email Templates to Inspire You

Every online business must be ready with the right message, send it to the right audience and, at the right time. Below are some sample templates to guide you in crafting a relevant customer feedback email.

1. Questionnaire Feedback Email

From any kind of questionnaire you send to your customers, you can obtain valuable information for your business.

By conducting a survey, you understand your customer experience with your brand and make the necessary changes to improve customer experience.

It's not a guarantee your customers will click on a questionnaire link. You, therefore, need to indicate the exercise is brief or consider offering an incentive.

Also, you can begin your email with appreciation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iYlFm_0dfGiB6000
Source: New York Times email

2. Happy Customer Feedback Email

Most online sellers focus more on negative feedback from unsatisfied customers. However, reviews from happy customers boost the brand image and draw to your sales basket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kaGBz_0dfGiB6000
Source: Ikea email

3. Product/Service Feedback Email

If your business is a manufacturing company or you offer specific services, you can request the users to give feedback on the areas that require improvement.Here is an example from Sender.net email marketing tool, which will help you to send automated feedback email with rating scale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G8zXU_0dfGiB6000
Sender.net

4. Customer Experience Feedback Email

If you want to provide an excellent customer portal experience, you need to collect the opinion of your customers and act accordingly. You can send queries via emails to gather the necessary information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JWm8Q_0dfGiB6000
Source: Bluestone email

5. Post Upsell Feedback Email

Your small-scale buyers may not have submitted a review of your brand. However, if they return for larger purchases, it shows they have had a great experience with your products.You can use such an opportunity to request them to leave a testimonial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ul4N_0dfGiB6000
Upsell Feedback Email

6. Churned Customer Feedback Email

When a mistake occurs, issuing a sincere apology to the concerned customer is an effective way of maintaining a healthy relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V2prB_0dfGiB6000
Customer Feedback Email

Using Customer Feedback Email Templates to Enhance Your Customer Experience

Customer feedback is essential to the success of your business. Therefore, you need to get your customers to share their experiences and make the process straightforward for all.If you combine best email practices and the various customer feedback email templates, you'll obtain reviews from your clients as soon as you may require it.

Comments / 0

