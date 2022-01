What goes up, must come down. Bitcoin's meteoric rise in 2021 was overdue for a correction, said Ben Samaroo, CEO of WonderFi. "I think when you see an overexuberance in the price action on the upside for Bitcoin, where there are certain events that happen then you're going to see more of a correction," Samaroo told David Lin, anchor for Kitco News.

