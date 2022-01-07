ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Broadway Unions Revolt Over Proposal to Halve Workers’ Pay During COVID ‘Pauses’

By Tim Teeman
 5 days ago
In mid-December, as Broadway began to suffer the roiling effects of the Omicron variant, the Broadway League had a radical proposal. The League—the national trade association for the Broadway industry whose 700-plus members include theater owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers—proposed to the unions representing Broadway workers that those...

