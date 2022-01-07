ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

This Pacific Coast Mexican Town Is Always the Perfect Escape

TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is the latest in our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World. A day in Zihuatanejo starts before dawn. With bolillos de requesón (a salty Mexican cheese spread served on a fresh roll) and black coffee in front of the gas station at 6 a.m....

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
travelexperta.com

COVID MEXICO UPDATE: Traveling to the Cancun Area During a COVID-19 Spike

Cancun is a small “piece of Heaven” in Mexico, a sandy “seven” that is frozen in its splendor in the waters of the Caribbean Sea. Here tourists are waiting for snow-white beaches, clear water with a turquoise tint, emerald palm trees. Cancun entertainment is not limited to this – shopping, spa centers, sea fish fishing, fascinating diving, surfing with kiting, immersion in the charm of the jungle, acquaintance with the Mayan civilization, the opportunity to splash together with proud turtles in the amazing Shel-Ha Park…
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Covid-19 cases rise in Mexico tourism areas

LA PAZ, Mexico — COVID-19 infections are rising across Mexico, especially in two states home to major tourism destinations on the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean that were busy during the holiday season. According to data from the federal government, Quintana Roo, where tourists flock to Cancun, Tulum and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Restaurants#Mexican Food#Pacific Coast#Mexican Cuisine#Barra De Potos
The New Yorker

The Murder of Mexican Journalists Spreads to a Magical Town

At around eight o’clock in the evening on October 28th, Fredy López Arévalo, a journalist in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, pulled up in front of his home in the highland city of San Cristóbal de las Casas. San Cristóbal has been called a crown jewel of a city and designated by the Mexican government a pueblo mágico, or magical town. It has carefully preserved colonial architecture and a thriving Indigenous Maya community. Tourism Web sites depict it as a place far removed from the drug trade that has plagued so much of Mexico. An advertising campaign run by the Mexican tourism authority once featured an image of a couple strolling hand in hand in San Cristóbal’s zócalo, or main square, and described the town as being the Mexico people remember.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelawaits.com

The Perfect Cape Town, South Africa Getaway For Nature Lovers

De Hoop Nature Reserve is just a 3-hour drive from Cape Town on the southernmost tip of Africa, and is somewhere every nature lover should add to their wish list. This protected haven of grassy sand dunes, long white sandy beaches, mountains, and a spectacular coastline, where whales breach and play in the season, is rich in biodiversity and host to awe-inspiring sites just waiting to be explored. The stunning 130 square mile reserve is a UNESCO Ramsar World Heritage Site with over 43 miles of pristine coastline. It’s a favorite destination for hikers, cyclists, bird watchers, and whale watchers alike, and is both the perfect stop-over for people touring South Africa’s world-renowned garden and whale routes and also the ideal base from which to explore the incredible surrounding landscape.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Seafood
24/7 Wall St.

Most Beautiful Botanical Gardens in the World

Often the greenest and most stunning places in an urban environment, botanical gardens serve as recreational areas where the public can interface with the natural world in a context that inspires awe and respect. These gardens serve as crucial verdant spaces in cities, not only for people, but for pollinators including bees, bats, butterflies, and […]
HOME & GARDEN
TheDailyBeast

Obnoxious Canadian Influencers Left Stranded in Mexico After In-Flight Chaos

Canadian influencers who decided to have the party of their lives on board a Sunwing Airlines flight have been left stranded in Mexico as a result. After a video showed the maskless group on board a Dec. 30 flight to Cancun drinking, standing on seats, vaping, and generally being assholes, Sunwing elected to cancel the group’s return flight for breaching its terms of service. Two other airlines, Air Canada and Air Transat, also blocked nearly two dozen of the passengers from flying, according to CTV News. More than 30 of the group also tested positive for COVID. James William Awad, who organized the trip, claimed he was “learning from this experience” but another partier, 19-year-old Rebecca St. Pierre, said she was stranded in Tulum after Awad “simply abandoned everyone.” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the group’s antics were “a slap in the face.”
LIFESTYLE
TheDailyBeast

Terrifying Video Shows Boaters Scramble as Rockface Collapses at Brazilian Tourist Spot

At least 15 people were injured Saturday when a cliff fractured in Sul Minas, Brazil, sending rocks crashing onto three speedboats below. The horrifying moment in the Capitólio Canyons was captured on video as boats attempt to speed away but were engulfed beneath the falling debris and surging water. According to local outlet O Tempo, the fire department reported the injuries and said rescuers had yet to confirm any fatalities. The destination is a popular tourist attraction, as the Rio Grande river snakes through the canyons, offering boaters scenic views of the towering cliffs.
ACCIDENTS
sailmagazine.com

Pacific Voyagers

This spring, two double-hulled canoes, Hōkūle‘a and Hikianalia, will set off for what organizers are calling the Moananuiākea Voyage—a 41,000-mile, 42-month circumnavigation of the Pacific. The boats will visit 46 countries and archipelagos that are home to nearly 100 indigenous territories and 345 ports. The goal of the voyage? Education about oceanic and environmental health and the impact both have on the indigenous people of the region.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
WPBF News 25

Treasure Coast town on House Beautiful's Top Ten charming USA towns

STUART, Fla. — Video above:Hammerhead shark swims near bridge in Stuart. A Florida town on the Treasure Coast has made it onto House Beautiful's list of the top charming towns across the country. Each of the towns has a historical, cultural, sports or nature intrigue that makes it an...
STUART, FL
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
AccuWeather

Shark swims in flood waters as Australian city becomes inundated

After Tropical Cyclone Seth unleashed heavy rain in Australia last week, a damaged levee system failed which caused water to inundate downtown Maryborough, Queensland. If the flooding was not enough, a bull shark was spotted swimming through the murky waters. Tropical Cyclone Seth brought extremely heavy rainfall to the central...
PETS
BHG

Tour Sidney and Joanna Poitier's Beverly Hills Home

Sidney Poitier admittedly is more of a household name than his wife, Joanna. An Oscar, a knighthood, and a hot-selling book make sure of that. But in their Beverly Hills home, the roles reverse. Joanna, an interior designer, is the unequivocal star; the entire house is her stage. Built in...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Vice

Mexico Is Detaining More US-Bound Migrants Than Ever

MEXICO CITY—Mexico detained more migrants, most of them headed to the U.S, than ever before from January to November of 2021, according to government statistics. Authorities in Mexico detained more than a quarter of a million migrants during that period— 252,526—the vast majority in Mexico’s southern border state of Chiapas, which borders Guatemala and is where most migrants traveling from Central America enter Mexico on their way north to the U.S.
IMMIGRATION
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy