This Pacific Coast Mexican Town Is Always the Perfect Escape

Canadian influencers who decided to have the party of their lives on board a Sunwing Airlines flight have been left stranded in Mexico as a result. After a video showed the maskless group on board a Dec. 30 flight to Cancun drinking, standing on seats, vaping, and generally being assholes, Sunwing elected to cancel the group’s return flight for breaching its terms of service. Two other airlines, Air Canada and Air Transat, also blocked nearly two dozen of the passengers from flying, according to CTV News. More than 30 of the group also tested positive for COVID. James William Awad, who organized the trip, claimed he was “learning from this experience” but another partier, 19-year-old Rebecca St. Pierre, said she was stranded in Tulum after Awad “simply abandoned everyone.” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the group’s antics were “a slap in the face.”

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO