Keuka Park woman charged after 14-month-old seriously hurt in lawnmower accident last fall

A 29-year-old has been charged after a lawnmower accident during the fall in Yates County.

A 14-month-old was hurt, suffering severe injuries to his legs and arm.

His mother, identified as Rhonda Zimmerman, 29, of Keuka Park, accidentally backed over him at a County House Woods Road residence.

Zimmerman was charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

She was released on appearance tickets.

