ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Bitcoin price’s recent stability upset by dramatic cryptocurrency movements

By Andrew Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kftpY_0dfGe2oC00

Bitcoin ’s recent price stability has been upset by dramatic movements in the price of cryptocurrency .

The value of bitcoin has been remarkably stable since the beginning of the year, following significant price drops at the end of 2021 that took it from around $67,000 at the beginning of November to $46,000 by the end of December.

But that was broken in recent days when the price began to plunge on Wednesday. It fell more than 5 per cent in hours, and then stayed that way.

That was until it dropped again on Friday, dropping another 2.3 per cent in the early hours and plunging through the $42,000 mark.

The poor performance in recent days mean that 2022 has seen the value of bitcoin drop almost 9 per cent.

The same is true in other cryptocurrencies, some of which have seen even more dramatic falls. Ethereum, the second most valuable digital coin, has lost 14 per cent over the last seven days, and the market overall has fallen by 1 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Every single major cryptocurrency is now down over the last week, according to tracking website CoinMarketCap. While not every drop was quite as dramatic – Cardano and XRP dropped less – they were still down almost 10 per cent over the week.

The new upset comes only months after bitcoin reached its all time high of almost $69,000 in November. The drops since then mean that the price is now almost 40 per cent below that peak.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Bitcoin price news - live: BTC flash crash leaves crypto in perilous position

The price of bitcoin has continued to rebound on Wednesday, after briefly crashing below $40,000 at the start of the week. The cryptocurrency experienced the longest continuous decline since 2018 in the first week of January, with market analysts warning that a severe sell-off could take place take place if it falls below the key psychological level of $40,000.Funds are already being moved onto exchanges by some investors, with one anonymous wallet transferring more than $40 million in BTC onto Coinbase.Other leading cryptocurrencies have experienced a similar downturn in fortunes to bitcoin, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Solana...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Plunged Today

The crypto market sell-off has continued into Monday, with most tokens down considerably in morning trading. Mega-cap tokens Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) both broke through psychological barriers, with Bitcoin dipping below $40,000 per token and Ethereum diving below $3,000 per token this morning. Currently, both tokens are down, though losses have been limited to 0.6% and 2.5%, respectively, for Bitcoin and Etheruem over the past 24 hours, as of noon ET.
MARKETS
pensacolavoice.com

Elon Musk’s Influence On Bitcoin & Other Cryptocurrencies

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has always shown his interest in cryptocurrency by using social media, particularly Twitter. He is a crypto enthusiast who expresses his views on crypto through the help of Twitter. Whenever Elon musk expresses opinions on crypto, the market reacts to them as he has a massive following on Twitter which is almost 55 million. People usually get influenced by his tweets, and the crypto world indirectly starts doing amendments as his tweets hit the functioning of cryptocurrency.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
The Independent

Bitcoin hits longest losing streak since 2018 as key sell-off level approaches

Bitcoin is currently experiencing its worst price slump in nearly four years, having lost nearly 40 per cent of its value in just two months.The cryptocurrency fell in price for seven days in a row over the last week, CoinDesk noted, marking the longest losing streak since August 2018. It comes just two months after bitcoin hit an all-time high above $68,000, with experts now warning that an even steeper sell-off could be triggered if BTC falls below $40,000. At the time of writing, bitcoin was trading at just above $41,000.It is typical for all-time price highs to be...
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

As Bitcoin bounces, investors debate cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin is bouncing around this year, with prices hovering above$41,000 after briefly dropping to their lowest level since September 2021. The dip comes amid investors' concerns about rising bond yields and worries about the Federal Reserve potentially accelerating the timing on its interest rate hikes in 2022. Additionally, a Bitcoin mining outage caused by a shutdown of the internet in Kazakhstan over the weekend has also impacted crypto prices.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Stability#Cryptocurrency#Xrp
World Bank Blogs

Commodity prices stabilized in December—Pink Sheet

Energy prices dropped 3% in December, led by declines in US natural gas (-25.6%), LNG (-16.3%), and oil (-8.8%), the World Bank’s Pink Sheet reported. Non-energy prices gained 1.3%. Agricultural prices rose 0.8% in December. Food prices increased 1.2%, led by grains (+3.3%). Beverages increased 1.8% while raw materials...
ECONOMY
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Fearful market sentiment or not, here’s the real big picture

The market is in a state of bloodshed and many new investors might be panicking as they decide whether to hold on tight or cut their losses and bail. However, Messari founder Ryan Selkis took to Twitter to give his outlook on the bigger picture, based on his Crypto Theses for 2022.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Experts believe crypto bear market is here as social trends predict bearish sentiment

Social trends data from Santiment confirms that cryptocurrency may be in an official bear market. Mid-May 2021 was the last time when bearish sentiment was prevalent among investors, implying capitulation. Analysts note that cryptocurrency bear markets are becoming shorter in duration, just as bull markets. Analysts believe that the cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin slides towards dreaded ‘Death Cross’

Bitcoin is approaching a market pattern known as a “death cross” after experiencing one of the worst price slides in recent years.The cryptocurrency dipped below $40,000 on Monday following seven straight days of losses, marking the longest losing streak since August 2019 and the worst start to a year since 2012. Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketBitcoin has since recovered slightly but market analysts are now watching to see if it can hold and remain above the dreaded death cross.The ominous-sounding term refers to when bitcoin’s 50-day moving average crosses its 200-day moving average, which has historically indicated...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
thepaypers.com

RBI warns cryptocurrency may impact financial stability

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has warned about multiple risks cryptocurrency poses to the country’s financial stability. RBI published its biannual Financial Stability Report (FSR) which includes a section on ‘private cryptocurrency risks’. The term ‘private’ refers to all cryptocurrencies that are not issued by the RBI, including Bitcoin and Ether.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Will Cryptocurrencies Save Robinhood's Plunging Stock Price?

Robinhood's cryptocurrency revenue has grown from 2% of total revenue in Q3 2020 to 19% in Q3 2021. Cryptocurrencies might cause Robinhood to attract even more unwanted scrutiny from regulators. The company's average revenue per user has collapsed 52% from its peak in early 2021. Stock trading platform Robinhood Markets...
STOCKS
The Independent

The Independent

425K+
Followers
154K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy