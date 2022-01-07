ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden vaccine mandates face critical Supreme Court test

By Devin Dwyer
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vpebY_0dfGdrGR00

As the omicron coronavirus variant sweeps the nation, the Biden administration on Friday will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to greenlight sweeping vaccination requirements for health workers and employees of large private businesses in an urgent push to slow the spread of the virus.

The justices will hear oral arguments in a pair of highly-expedited cases that could determine whether millions of doctors, nurses and health facility staff must be vaccinated to stay on the job, and whether thousands of employers must soon implement vaccine-or-testing programs for their workforces.

More than 205 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but tens of millions of others who are eligible have not received their first shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bYM6x_0dfGdrGR00
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters - PHOTO: President Joe Biden and his COVID-19 Response Team hold their regular call at the White House, Dec. 27, 2021.

The rules are being challenged by separate coalitions of Republican-led states , industry trade groups, and religious organizations, which have accused the administration of an "unprecedented" and illegal power grab and infringement on individual rights.

The Department of Health and Human Services , which issued an emergency order in November requiring vaccinations of workers at facilities funded by Medicare and Medicaid, says the requirement “will save hundreds or even thousands of lives each month.”

MORE: Hundreds of hospital staffers fired or suspended for refusing COVID-19 vaccine mandate

"The Secretary found that unvaccinated staff at healthcare facilities pose a serious threat to the health and safety of patients because the virus that causes COVID-19 is highly transmissible and dangerous," HHS writes in court documents.

The nation is now averaging nearly 1,200 new deaths from the virus each day, up by about 10% in the last seven days but a notably lower rate than a year ago, according to CDC. Nearly 828,000 Americans have now been lost since the pandemic began.

Two federal appeals courts have upheld the health worker vaccine mandate citing federal law that allows HHS to impose conditions on facilities that receive federal funds; a third, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, put the policy on hold.

"There's something called the power of the purse. If we see a hospital, or a nursing home [that] ... has some pathogen flying around that they're not dealing with. We have the ability to say, 'no, you can't allow a Medicare beneficiary to go there because they'll get sick or they'll risk getting sick,'" said Andy Slavitt, former acting administrator of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services during the Obama administration.

"We have to have those standards, and if you don't have those standards, think about the absurdity of being having been forced to spend taxpayer money to send people to unsafe situations," Slavitt said.

Twenty-two states already mandate COVID vaccinations for health care workers; 6 states explicitly ban them, according to the National Academy for State Health Policy.

Ten GOP-led states challenging the HHS mandate warn of "disastrous consequences" for health systems in rural areas with potential for widespread job losses over workers refusing to get the shot. “That’s quite the opposite of promoting patients’ ‘health and safety,’” they write in court documents.

The government argues vaccination will alleviate staff shortages by making it less likely health care workers contract the virus and get sidelined to recover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0azsnN_0dfGdrGR00
Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: The Supreme Court of the United States stands in Washington, Dec. 7, 2021.

In a separate case, the justices will also review an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule requiring private American businesses with 100 or more employees verify vaccinations or conduct weekly testing to ensure workplace safety starting next month.

MORE: What to know about the new OSHA vaccine mandate, and how it will impact you

"Unvaccinated employees face a 'grave danger' from workplace exposure," the agency tells the court, quoting from the federal law it says authorizes the mandate. "The standard will save over 6,500 worker lives and prevent over 250,000 hospitalizations over the course of six month."

The U.S. continues to average more new cases per day than at any other point in the pandemic, federal data shows.

Opponents call the requirement hastily-conceived and an "historically unprecedented administrative command" not authorized by Congress. They also warn of “irreparable harm” to businesses still recovering from the pandemic.

"Small business owners depend on the freedom to make decisions for their businesses and are managing several challenges right now such as the labor shortage supply chain disruptions," said Karen Harned, executive director of the National Federation of Independent Business legal center, which is challenging the rule. "This mandate will only exacerbate those issues and make it harder for small business owners. OSHA does not have the emergency authority to regulate American workers under such a mandate."

They also argue that COVID-19 is not unique to the workplace or a "grave danger," despite more than 828,000 deaths attributed to the virus in the U.S.

"Why those are certainly tragic numbers is that a lot of that is preventable," said Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association. "They're some of the safest vaccines, and most studied vaccines that we have today, and they're highly effective."

The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in December upheld the OSHA rule as lawful. The Biden administration says employers must enforce masking among unvaccinated employees starting Jan. 10; proof of vaccination or testing compliance begins Feb. 9.

No state currently has a vaccination-or-test rule for private employers, but 18 states have set the policy for state employees, according to NASHP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x9GSf_0dfGdrGR00
Boston Globe via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Protesters hold signs reading my body my choice, stop medical tyranny, and more, at City Hall in Boston, Dec. 20, 2021.

Americans remain divided on the vaccine-or-test policy for employers and mandate for health workers at Medicare or Medicaid facilities. Six in 10 said they support the administration’s rules in a CNN poll last month , a finding that mirrors a Gallup survey earlier in the fall.

The conservative-majority Supreme Court has rendered mixed decisions on contested government COVID policies over the past year. In August, a majority of justices effectively struck down the CDC’s eviction moratorium as exceeding agency authority; they also repeatedly ruled against state public health restrictions on religious gatherings and capacity limits at churches.

But the high court has also shown deference to state and federal officials trying to respond to the pandemic, rebuffing a challenge to New York State’s vaccination mandate for health workers and denying student and parent appeals of school and university vaccination or testing requirements.

The cases before the court Friday are technically emergency applications for immediate -- but temporary -- relief, not final judgements on the merits of the mandates, which are still being litigated in lower courts.

A decision from the justices is expected in days or weeks, rather than months, given the expedited nature of the case and the ongoing public health emergency.

Comments / 86

Paul Valenti
4d ago

205 million have been vaccinated and the case numbers continue to rise. Wouldn't that mean that the current scheme is ineffective?? And yet they continue to push the agenda.

Reply(6)
63
Carol Albertson
5d ago

The Constitution..and the rights it guarantees..are NOT FEDERALLY FUNDED..Show the law..where a politician..no matter what his/her designation is, be it President, Speaker of House,or Senator has the right to or the laws backing them to infringe upon our individual guaranteed rights.

Reply(2)
38
James Jennison
4d ago

we all know by now that these unconstitutional mandates for an experimental gene therapy shot aren't going to "slow" the spread of this virus. stop with the fuckin bullshit already. obviously there is another reason why they want to inject everyone with this poison.

Reply(2)
36
Related
Reason.com

Defending OSHA's Vaccine Mandate, Sonia Sotomayor Says 'I'm Not Sure I Understand the Distinction' Between State and Federal Powers

On Friday, when the Supreme Court considered whether it should block enforcement of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers, most of the discussion focused on whether the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has the statutory authority to issue that rule. But the justices and lawyers also touched on a constitutional argument against the mandate, one that hinges on the distinction between state and federal powers.
U.S. POLITICS
tennesseestar.com

Liberal Supreme Court Justices Show Weak Grasp of Basic COVID-19 Facts

The liberal justices on the Supreme Court demonstrated a stunningly weak grasp of basic facts concerning the COVID-19 pandemic Friday, as they defended the Biden regime’s policies during oral arguments over vaccine mandates in the workplace. The court heard separate oral arguments over federal vaccine mandates for employers with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Appeals Courts#Health And Safety#The U S Supreme Court#Americans#Reuters#Republican#Medicare#Medicaid#Healthcare Facilities#Hhs
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Daily Mail

Supreme Court signals it could BLOCK Biden's vaccine mandates after Chief Justice Roberts said 'this is something the federal government has never done before' and Kavanaugh asked why Congress hasn't acted on shot or test rules

Conservative justices on Friday questioned the legality of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses as the U.S. Supreme Court considered a request by Republican officials and business groups to block the policy even as COVID-19 cases grip the nation. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch said states...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Justices grill Biden attorneys over constitutionality of vaccine mandates

(The Center Square) – U.S. Supreme Court Justices grilled the Biden administration's legal team during oral arguments Friday, questioning whether the federal government has the constitutional right to institute a sweeping private sector vaccine mandate across all industries. Dozens of lawsuits were filed challenging President Joe Biden’s authority to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

506K+
Followers
126K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy