IRIS BALL 2022

Nashville, TN

 5 days ago

CBS News

Republicans warn Biden and Democrats against changing Senate rules to pass voting rights bills

Republicans on Tuesday issued a stark warning to President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats: change the Senate rules at your peril. Mr. Biden on Tuesday endorsed changes to the Senate filibuster, the rule that requires 60 votes to advance legislation, so that just a simple majority of votes would be needed to pass two pieces of voting rights legislation that have been a top priority for national Democrats.
CBS News

U.K. leader Boris Johnson faces calls to resign over "bring your own booze" garden party during COVID lockdown

Wednesday brought the time-honored tradition of "Prime Minister's Question Time" in the British Parliament, when the U.K. Prime Minister stands before his fellow elected lawmakers to answer their questions. It's weekly political theater that normally generates a few headlines, but this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced the most serious questions of his time in office.
The Associated Press

Lawsuit against Prince Andrew a go despite Epstein deal

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge gave the green light Wednesday to a lawsuit against Prince Andrew by an American woman who says he sexually abused her when she was 17. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wrote in an opinion that Andrew’s lawyers failed to successfully challenge the constitutionality of the lawsuit Virginia Giuffre filed against him in August.
The Associated Press

NATO, Russia eye more high-level talks despite tensions

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the military organization and Russia have agreed to try to set up more meetings to ease tensions between them amid deep concern in the West about whether Moscow might order an invasion of Ukraine. Speaking after chairing a meeting...
The Hill

Hot mic catches Fauci calling GOP senator 'a moron'

White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci was caught on a hot mic Tuesday calling Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) "a moron" during his testimony before the Senate Health Committee on the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The tense exchange came as Marshall questioned Fauci about disclosing more of his personal...
