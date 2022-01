Litecoin price analysis is bullish. Support for LTC/USD is present at $124. Resistance is present at $136. The Litecoin price analysis is bullish as it shows some improvement in the price levels after going through substantial loss. The chances are available for the bulls to hit the market and take the price level even above $130. The past few days have been critical for coin value as the bearish momentum has been huge and overpowering, and a continuous decline in LTC price was recorded as the price stepped below the psychological mark of $130. Yet, today the tides have turned, and the bulls are slowly rising back as the price has recovered up to $129.

