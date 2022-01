AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The National Guard is coming to University Hospital to help with logistics inside the Emergency Department as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise. Reyne Gallup, the University Healthcare System's COO, says they are set to receive two guardsmen to help with the day shift and two at night to help with equipment, supplies and other things unrelated to patient care. “We have had an increase in COVID in our hospital, especially in the ED," she says. "We’ve had an influx of patients being seen for treatment and care related to COVID. So any time we have that we look for people that can come in and help us with extra hands.”

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO