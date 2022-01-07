I can’t continue being a caregiver

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My 4-year-old sleeps with my husband and me and has been doing so for maybe a year and a half. It works very well for our family, and I don’t really have any complaints. But I do feel tremendous pressure from Western society in general to get him into his own room. My husband and I have set a goal to have him in his own room by kindergarten, mainly because we feel like that’s appropriate. The problem is, neither one of us is very motivated to make the change because honestly, we love the way things are now! You might even say we are reluctant. So my question is: How badly have we messed things up by letting this happen, and how do we go about making this transition when we don’t even want to?!

KIDS ・ 2 DAYS AGO