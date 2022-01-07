ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

I can’t continue being a caregiver

By Dear Annie
Lowell Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR ANNIE: Our son has been married to a lovely girl for over 20 years. She is a daughter-in-law everyone should have. She cares for us; she keeps a gracious home; she is a good mother. My problem is with her mother. We see them two or three times...

Related
Antelope Valley Press

Son-in-law is humiliating our darling daughter

Dear Annie: Hope you can give us some sage advice. My daughter is married to a man who has many good qualities but is very controlling. He knows everything and always must have things his way as well as the last word. When we are all together, he dominates the conversation when we are eager to hear from his wife who we all miss and love.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

I Can’t Convince My Son to Love Himself

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My son “Adam”, age 18, has had a major attitude shift over the past several months. For most of his childhood, Adam was an easygoing and happy kid. Suddenly, he’s become angry and resentful, specifically about his height. Adam is 5-foot-4, certainly on the shorter side for an American male, but not in any way unusually short. He has developed a fatalistic outlook around his stature and expresses his frustration on a daily basis.
KIDS
The Guardian

A maternal truth: some women don’t love their children as society thinks they should

There’s a moment in The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel which stars Olivia Colman, where I gasped out loud and swore at the character. Colman’s Leda, a professor holidaying in Greece alone, is conversing awkwardly with a pregnant stranger. “Children are a crushing responsibility,” she says, by way of a conversational coda. The bluntness of Colman’s delivery meant that I was laughing as I gasped, but still: everyone knows it to be on some level true, but you don’t go around saying such things to pregnant women. Or at least, you shouldn’t.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Jewish Press

I’M GRATEFUL I CAN’T UNDERSTAND

Chaim Walder broke onto the scene in 1993 with his first best-selling book, “Yeladim mesaprim al atzmam” (“Children Talk About Themselves”), translated into English as “Kids Speak.” The series was translated into eight languages and the original became one of Israel’s all-time best-sellers. He revolutionized children’s literature in Israel, giving voice to a population who were lectured to but too often didn’t feel heard. His books were made up of stories, written in first person as reported by children, talking about their problems, feelings and experiences. Children found his books validating, comforting, and encouraging.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Slate

Should I Feel Bad I Still Co-Sleep With My 4-Year-Old?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My 4-year-old sleeps with my husband and me and has been doing so for maybe a year and a half. It works very well for our family, and I don’t really have any complaints. But I do feel tremendous pressure from Western society in general to get him into his own room. My husband and I have set a goal to have him in his own room by kindergarten, mainly because we feel like that’s appropriate. The problem is, neither one of us is very motivated to make the change because honestly, we love the way things are now! You might even say we are reluctant. So my question is: How badly have we messed things up by letting this happen, and how do we go about making this transition when we don’t even want to?!
KIDS
Lowell Sun

Compromise is needed with child wants to go mobile

DEAR ANNIE: When I was 10, I began asking for a phone. Every kid in my class had one, and I was being left out and bullied because I was the only kid without one. Now, three years later, I finally have a phone!. But my mom has restricted my...
RELATIONSHIPS
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parents wonder if son's friendship may be more

DEAR ABBY - My preteen son is friends with a boy I don't quite approve of, but I understand that sometimes bad decisions lead to future wisdom. When I can, I allow the friend to come to our house to hang out with my son because this friend allegedly …
KIDS
Slate

Help! My Husband Threatened Divorce After I Got Mad About Him Being on Adult Dating Sites.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Hurt and betrayed: I recently found out my husband of seven years has been on adult dating sites and OnlyFans. I found multiple purchases from these sites over a year-and-a-half span and had no idea about it. He doesn’t think he cheated since he didn’t physically ever meet these women; I guess he only bought videos or pictures. I am still unsure what exactly transpired.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Society
Relationships
Family Relationships
The Holistic Psychologist

10 Red Flags In Relationships that Can Suck The Life Out Of You

10 Red Flags In Relationships that Can Suck The Life Out Of YouImage from Canva. People don’t stop talking about “red flags” in relationships, but exactly what does that term mean exactly? Are all red flags the same to everyone? And are they a reason to walk away, or does it ever sound right to handle the red flag and mend the relationship? This short article will respond to those concerns and describe several of the most common red flags in relationships to understand.
Knowridge Science Report

10 mental illness signs you should not ignore

Mental illness, also known as mental health disorders, refers to a wide range of mental health problems that affect your mood, thinking, and behavior for a sustained period of time. Depression, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, eating disorders, and addictive behaviors are examples of mental illnesses that can have a long-lasting impact...
MENTAL HEALTH
powerofpositivity.com

15 Signs Someone Is a Master of Mental Manipulation

Have you ever been in a relationship that was a virtual carnival of mind games? People in healthy relationships are considerate of one another and don’t need to resort to mental manipulation or other abuse. Mental manipulation may be subtle, but it’s still psychologically harmful and unacceptable. Fifteen...
MENTAL HEALTH
Carrie Wynn

Qualities Proven To Increase Intimacy

After years of dating and being in less than ideal/toxic relationships, I realized an undeniable truth. If I didn’t change my patterns I was going to end up repeating the same cycles over and over again.

