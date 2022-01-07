ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

We compare the 2022 Kia Forte to the Honda Civic

By Abigail Bassett
The 2022 Kia Forte, with plenty of features and a long warranty, takes on the uber-popular 2022 Honda Civic in this head-to-head. Here’s how they compare.

2022 Kia Forte

2022 Kia Forte starting price: $19,090

Above average: Mid-cycle refresh of interior and exterior; wireless Apple (AAPL) CarPlay and Android Auto; 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen.

Below average: Rear legroom; GT 6-speed manual fuel economy.

Consensus: Not just a run-of-the-mill compact sedan, the 2022 Kia (KR:000270) Forte is a solid competitor against other popular sedans like the Honda (HMC) Civic and Toyota (TM) Corolla. In addition to the sharper exterior, the cabin gets much-needed upgrades.

2022 Honda Civic https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VM3uW_0dfGbUN600

2022 Honda Civic starting price: $21,700

Above average : Cabin room; available hatchback; fuel-efficient engine options; fun to drive.

Below average: Plastic shift paddles; no more coupe option; understated styling.

Consensus: The 2022 Honda Civic is all-new for 2022 and continues to be the top-selling passenger car in the U.S.

Forte vs. Civic: compact competence

Kia Forte

Despite the proliferation of crossover SUVs, the sedan is still alive and well at Kia. If the 2022 Forte is anything like the 2021 model, we fully expect it to provide a civilized driving experience right from the entry-level model upward.

Also on MarketWatch: The supply-chain disaster is actually good news — for these 3 reasons

The Forte is available in four trim levels that include FE, LXS, GT-Line, and GT. The revamped lineup sees the EX model discontinued. A new GT-Line Sport Premium package joins the lineup.

The base Forte comes equipped with a 147-horsepower 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine with a continuously variable automatic transmission. The GT model boasts a 1.6-liter turbocharged I4 that makes 201 horsepower. It can be equipped with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Adding upgrades to smartphone integration and advanced safety features only boosts the 2022 Kia Forte’s value. These add-ons include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and a suite of driver new driver assists. Among them are standard lane following assist along with available highway driving assist and navigation-based smart cruise control. Other standard assists feature driver attention warning, forward-collision avoidance and warning, and lane-departure warning and lane-keep assist.

Read : What to expect when returning a leased car

Honda Civic

With this all-new 2022 Honda Civic, the company says it has revisited some “timeless design concepts” from previous Civics. Notable among these are a low hood, front fenders, and beltline, which create an expansive greenhouse and a superb outward view.

The front-wheel-drive (FWD) Civic chassis sports a wheelbase that has grown by 1.4 inches, which helps to create a roomier back seat and a smoother ride. While the new Civic hatchback could have been made to look more like a wagon, Honda instead gave it a coupe-like roofline while retaining good rear headroom.

The 2022 Civic is the 11th generation and gets slightly better fuel economy and upgraded suspension to be sporty but comfortable, with upgrades that improve steering response and reduce shock over bumpy surfaces like railroad crossings. In the back, the track has been widened a half-inch for added stability, while new bushings significantly reduce the intrusion of any noise or vibration into the 5-seat cabin.

Also see: These are the cars that cost the most and least to insure

Look for a sporty Honda Civic Si to arrive after the Civic hatchback, and an even sportier Honda Civic Type R to debut in 2022. Both will be fitted exclusively with 6-speed manual transmissions.

Similarities

Front-wheel drive; fuel economy; CVT transmissions; available manuals; upscale interiors.

2022 Kia Forte advantages

Standard wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto; available 7-speed dual-clutch automatic; affordable pricing; long warranty.

2022 Honda Civic advantages

More base power; high-performance Type R option; strong resale value.

Which is right for me?

The 2022 Kia Forte is a mainstream compact car with a bit of upscale flair. It comes with a choice of drivetrains including a sporty GT, and a long warranty.

The 2022 Honda Civic continues to be a solid contender in the sedan space. Available in sedan and hatchback body styles, it offers a lot of great options.

Check out: These new Kia and Hyundai EVs are both rated for more than 300 miles of range

Compare the specs:

2022 Kia Forte 2022 Honda Civic
Popular Powertrains

Engine 2.0-liter I4 2.0-liter I4
Horsepower 147 hp @ 6,200 rpm 158 hp @ 6,500 rpm
Torque 132 lb-ft @ 4,200 rpm 138 lb-ft @ 4,200 rpm
Transmission CVT CVT
Fuel Economy 35 mpg (31 city/41 hwy) 35 mpg (31 city/40 hwy)
Also Available 1.6-liter turbo I4; 6-spd manual; 7-spd DCT 1.5-liter turbo I4; 6-spd manual
Specs

Warranty 5 years/60,000 miles 3 years/3,000 miles
Powertrain Warranty 10 years/100,000 miles 5 years/ 60,000 miles
NHTSA Overall Safety 4 stars n/a
Max Seating Capacity 5 5
Wheelbase 106.3 inches 107.7 inches
Overall Length 182.7 inches 184.0 inches
Width 70.9 inches 70.9 inches
Height 56.5 inches 55.7 inches
Turning Diameter 34.8 feet 36.1 feet
Headroom, Front 38.8 inches 39.3 inches
Headroom, Rear 37.5 inches 37.1 inches
Legroom, Front 42.2 inches 42.3 inches
Legroom, Rear 35.7 inches 37.4 inches
Shoulder Room, Front 56.1 inches 57.0 inches
Shoulder Room, Rear 55.3 inches 56.0 inches
EPA Passenger Volume 96.0 cubic feet 99.0 cubic feet
EPA Cargo Volume 15.3 cubic feet 14.8 cubic feet

This story originally ran on KBB.com .

