MyFloridaFuture is an exciting new interactive tool designed to assist students and families in making better-informed decisions about postsecondary educational options in the State University System of Florida. House Bill 1261, passed by the 2021 Florida Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, directed the Board of Governors of the State University System to develop a free, online college and career planning tool that provides students, parents, and policymakers with a wealth of State University System of Florida graduate outcome information. MyFloridaFuture allows users to explore data both at the system-level and by individual institution that provides useful information about the employment, salaries, and debt of graduates from Florida’s 12 public universities.

