Mary Elizabeth Burgess, director of Growth Services for the county briefed the Marion County Board of County Commissioners (MCBOCC) meeting Tue. Dec. 21, on the results of the 2020 Census. According to the results, Marion County now has a population of 375,908, compared with 331,298 in 2010. In the last decade, the county’s population has increased 10.6%, which is higher than the national average of 6.3%, but lower than the state’s average of 14.2%.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 19 DAYS AGO