2021 gave viewers five new television shows occurring in the MCU and Disney+ closed out the year with Hawkeye. The AIPT Television podcast reflects back on the entire season now that it is over and share what aspects worked and didn’t work for us. We are joined by AIPT contributor, Ally Iciek, who has been a long time Hawkeye comic fan and brings her knowledge of the source material to the discussion on the adaptation. There are major spoilers ahead!

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO