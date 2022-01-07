Closings, Cancellations and Delays: Jan. 7

Riverhead Central School District closed. All before-school and after-school programs canceled. Peconic Community School closed. Saint John Paul II Regional School will have remote classes. Shoreham-Wading River Central School District. Pre-K and morning childcare canceled. Center Moriches Union Free School District closed. East Quogue School District closed. Hampton Bays...
The Riverhead Planning Board’s evening meetings will take place at 6 p.m. rather than 7 p.m., effective with the Feb. 3 meeting. The planning board meets on the first and third Thursday of the month in the meeting room at Riverhead Town Hall. The board’s meetings have been scheduled to alternated between afternoon and evening start-times, with the first meeting of the month held in the evening and the second meeting held in the afternoon. The afternoon meeting starts at 3 p.m.
Community members are invited to attend a toy train outreach program and clinic with volunteers from the Railroad Museum of Long Island at the Shoppes at East Wind in Wading River this weekend. The event is free to attend and open to everyone interested in trains, train layouts or operations....
Friday’s snowstorm, while not a major snow event, was enough to complicate things mightily for the Riverhead Highway Department and its newly installed superintendent. Crews had just begun the much-delayed loose leaf pickup on Monday, Jan. 3 and were at it less than three full days before they had to shift gears and focus on snow removal.
(Jan. 8- 4 a.m.) The winter storm emergency in the Town of Riverhead was rescinded as of midnight. (4:35 p.m.) Motorists who venture out tonight should watch out for drifting snow on certain roads around Riverhead, Highway Superintendent Mike Zaleski said this afternoon. Drifting is likely on Sound Avenue, Hulse...
A Happy New Year to all and it may it be a truly wonderful one for all of us!. Autumn Worth (Riverhead High School 2018 graduate) and William McGregor were married on Sunday, December 26 at Blaze Church in Flanders by Pastor Keith Indovino. Autumn’s mom Christine Floege had the honor of walking Autumn down the aisle and giving her away to William. They held a small reception with family and friends at the Riverhead VFW which was decorated like a “Winter Wonderland.” She was surrounded by her parents Christine and Jason Floege, two sisters Isabella and Cora along with her mother-in-law Shannon McGregor, his sister Jessie and brother Tristan. William originally from Florida is now stationed in Anchorage, Alaska serving in the United States Army. Autumn’s grandmother Robin Mitchell was not at the wedding but send her love to the couple. The affair was small due to the times of covid and omicron but those in attendance enjoyed the festivities and wish Autumn and William the best in the future. Congratulations to both and thank you William for your service to our nation.
The Riverhead Central School District will start the process of creating a strategic plan to guide the district’s goals for budgeting and learning for the next five years. According to Superintendent Augustine Tornatore, a steering committee charged with formulating the plan will begin meeting next week. Tornatore said he wants a plan to be presented to the community and adopted by the Board of Education by the end of the current school year. The plan is referred to in an announcement on the district’s website as a “five-year futuristic plan.”
Riverhead Town’s Anti-Bias Task Force has revealed three new collaborations for January and February with the Riverhead Free Library. The first collaboration is a presentation of the speeches of Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon called “MLK Through Many Voices.” The speeches will be read by “men inspired to follow in his footsteps” in the local community, including Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Suffolk County Community College Professor James “Dr. Love” Banks, First Baptist Church Reverend Charles Coverdale, East End NAACP President Larry Street and First Baptist Church Deacon Robert “Bubbie” Brown.
(Updated: Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. )The Town of Riverhead’s inauguration ceremony will take place Sunday at 11 a.m. in the Town Hall meeting room, Supervisor Yvette Aguiar announced Wednesday afternoon. In-person attendance at the ceremony will be limited because of the surge of COVID-19 cases. Seating for in-person...
January’s high school regents exams have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York State Department of Education announced yesterday. The standardized tests, which are administered by the state and required to pass to obtain certain degrees, were scheduled for Jan. 25-28 for students at Riverhead High School. Diploma requirements will be changed for students who are taking classes culminating in a January regents exam to allow them to be exempt from the exams.
