ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, NC

Federal program reimburses area families of those who die from COVID

By Dustin George, The Shelby Star
The Star
The Star
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MLpVX_0dfGUpFG00

Local funeral homes are encouraging families of those who die from the coronavirus to take advantage of a federal program which can help pay for funeral costs.

In 2020, FEMA launched the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program, which promises to reimburse families up to $9,000 for expenses associated to burying, cremating or aquamation of a loved one after they have died of coronavirus.

“(Families) are very appreciative of it because usually they have hospital bills and other expenses related to COVID," said Cecil Burton, owner of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home. "It is comforting to them to know they can be reimbursed for (the funeral), and it is one less burden to have. I think they feel less restricted on how to honor a loved one's life and celebrate them."

In order to get reimbursed for a funeral, families have to apply with FEMA directly. Burton said funeral homes are not allowed to apply for them. They must also provide a death certificate showing a person has died of COVID-19 or one of its variants. They must also submit receipts for funeral expenses and, if approved, they will be reimbursed for their expenses up to $9,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twFjj_0dfGUpFG00

“That amount would cover the cost of a traditional service at Clay Barnette and a lot of other places. Some cemeteries or funeral homes might have more fees or higher expenses depending on where you go,” said Noah Saldo, funeral director at Clay Barnette Funeral Home. “But that amount would get a nice casket, a service and the burial at a lot of places.”

Saldo and Burton said anytime a family comes to their business seeking to bury someone who has died of COVID, they mention the reimbursement program.

"It was good for them to be reimbursed for that because it was kind of an unexpected expense," said Saldo. "Especially for those unprepared with, say, life insurance or who do not have money set aside for a funeral, it is definitely a relief that they’ve had something through FEMA."

Families do not need to file directly after a funeral is over to receive reimbursements. Burton said if someone died of COVID last year and was given a funeral, their family could still apply for the program today.

Reimbursements take anywhere from a few weeks to several months to be paid out by FEMA.

"It all depends on how many applications there are and how backed up FEMA gets," said Burton. "It is the federal government, so there is a process involved there."

According to the Cleveland County Public Health Center as of Dec. 22, 322 people have died of coronavirus in Cleveland County. Burton said the number of families burying COVID patients has dropped over the last year, thanks in large parts to vaccinations being widely available.

"I'd say a month or two after the vaccines came out, we started to see a drop in them. And we tell people that. I know it is their choice to take it or not, but we have seen the results here at the funeral home," he said.

Dustin George can be reached at 704-669-3337 or Dustin.George@ShelbyStar.com.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Federal program reimburses area families of those who die from COVID

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Republicans warn Biden and Democrats against changing Senate rules to pass voting rights bills

Republicans on Tuesday issued a stark warning to President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats: change the Senate rules at your peril. Mr. Biden on Tuesday endorsed changes to the Senate filibuster, the rule that requires 60 votes to advance legislation, so that just a simple majority of votes would be needed to pass two pieces of voting rights legislation that have been a top priority for national Democrats.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

U.K. leader Boris Johnson faces calls to resign over "bring your own booze" garden party during COVID lockdown

Wednesday brought the time-honored tradition of "Prime Minister's Question Time" in the British Parliament, when the U.K. Prime Minister stands before his fellow elected lawmakers to answer their questions. It's weekly political theater that normally generates a few headlines, but this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced the most serious questions of his time in office.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland County, NC
Coronavirus
Cleveland County, NC
Government
County
Cleveland County, NC
Cleveland County, NC
Health
The Associated Press

NATO, Russia eye more high-level talks despite tensions

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the military organization and Russia have agreed to try to set up more meetings to ease tensions between them amid deep concern in the West about whether Moscow might order an invasion of Ukraine. Speaking after chairing a meeting...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reimbursement#Covid
CNN

Another bank ends bounced check fees

New York (CNN Business) — Fees for bounced checks or lacking enough money in your account are quickly becoming a thing of the past. Wells Fargo announced changes to its overdraft policy Tuesday, saying that it will give customers earlier access to direct deposits, a 24-hour grace period before incurring any overdraft fees and the elimination of non-sufficient funds fees by the end of the first quarter.
CREDITS & LOANS
The Star

The Star

571
Followers
118
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Shelby, NC from Shelby Star.

 http://shelbystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy