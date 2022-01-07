Federal program reimburses area families of those who die from COVID

Local funeral homes are encouraging families of those who die from the coronavirus to take advantage of a federal program which can help pay for funeral costs.

In 2020, FEMA launched the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program, which promises to reimburse families up to $9,000 for expenses associated to burying, cremating or aquamation of a loved one after they have died of coronavirus.

“(Families) are very appreciative of it because usually they have hospital bills and other expenses related to COVID," said Cecil Burton, owner of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home. "It is comforting to them to know they can be reimbursed for (the funeral), and it is one less burden to have. I think they feel less restricted on how to honor a loved one's life and celebrate them."

In order to get reimbursed for a funeral, families have to apply with FEMA directly. Burton said funeral homes are not allowed to apply for them. They must also provide a death certificate showing a person has died of COVID-19 or one of its variants. They must also submit receipts for funeral expenses and, if approved, they will be reimbursed for their expenses up to $9,000.

“That amount would cover the cost of a traditional service at Clay Barnette and a lot of other places. Some cemeteries or funeral homes might have more fees or higher expenses depending on where you go,” said Noah Saldo, funeral director at Clay Barnette Funeral Home. “But that amount would get a nice casket, a service and the burial at a lot of places.”

Saldo and Burton said anytime a family comes to their business seeking to bury someone who has died of COVID, they mention the reimbursement program.

"It was good for them to be reimbursed for that because it was kind of an unexpected expense," said Saldo. "Especially for those unprepared with, say, life insurance or who do not have money set aside for a funeral, it is definitely a relief that they’ve had something through FEMA."

Families do not need to file directly after a funeral is over to receive reimbursements. Burton said if someone died of COVID last year and was given a funeral, their family could still apply for the program today.

Reimbursements take anywhere from a few weeks to several months to be paid out by FEMA.

"It all depends on how many applications there are and how backed up FEMA gets," said Burton. "It is the federal government, so there is a process involved there."

According to the Cleveland County Public Health Center as of Dec. 22, 322 people have died of coronavirus in Cleveland County. Burton said the number of families burying COVID patients has dropped over the last year, thanks in large parts to vaccinations being widely available.

"I'd say a month or two after the vaccines came out, we started to see a drop in them. And we tell people that. I know it is their choice to take it or not, but we have seen the results here at the funeral home," he said.

