Child dies following Saturday bike accident in Jones County

A family and a community is mourning the death of a 13-year-old who died in a dirt bike accident in Jones County.

Ya'Zion Maison Koonce of 209 Maple Ave. in Maysville died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Maynard Children's Hospital, Greenville. He is the son of Tonya Koonce also of Maysville.

The accident occurred around 1 p.m. on New Year's Day. He had received the dirt bike as a Christmas gift. Ya'Zion was wearing appropriate safety gear and a helmet.

According to eyewitness reports, Ya'Zion collided with a motor vehicle at the intersection of First Street and Bynum Avenue in Maysville. Following the accident, he was airlifted to Maynard Children's Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries two days later.

He was a student in the Jones County Public School System (JCPS) where a candlelight vigil will be planned for a later date.

Jones Senior High School has announced that grief counselors will be on site this week available for students and staff.

A public viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan.14, 2022 at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. in Kinston. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at the Jones Senior High School gymnasium.

The family is asking for anyone attending to please wear their mask.

"He loved, loved motorcycles and always dreamed about the day he could ride at BikeFest in Myrtle Beach," said Eldridge Paige Jr. of Maysville.

Paige said he has known Ya'Zion since he was about 6 years old.

Paige, of Paige and Paige Gamechangers, a nonprofit organization located in Jones County, is a youth activist, counselor and coach and has worked with Ya'Zion for many years.

"He was active in many of our sports programs and afterschool programs," said Paige. "He was always willing to help, you didn't even have to ask him and he would jump right in and ask what he could do."

Paige said that he hopes this tragic accident will remind others of the importance of safety when riding any kind of bike or terrain vehicle.

"We will not let his death be in vain," said Paige.

The American Academy of Pediatrics have advised parents not to allow children under 16 years to take part in the sport because it requires judgment and skills that children do not have yet. Some states have set minimum ages while some require safety equipment and adult supervision for children.

Safety equipment should be worn at all times such as helmets, gloves, knee pads, and goggles to protect themselves on off-road pursuits.

Ya'Zion's cousin and local musical artist Latrell Ward also known as "Trell Huncho" said Ya'Zion was more like a brother to him.

"We saw each other almost everyday and we talked on the phone all the time", said Ward. "He was such a happy person, never seen him mad or sad or nothing."

Ward said he learned of the accident from Ya'Zion's brother. Upon hearing, he raced to the scene but could not bear to look at his cousin who was still present at the site.

"His mom has been much stronger than I thought she would be," said Ward. "She told me that she had been having a feeling that something was going to happen. He had been overly affectionate for days before the accident even holding her shoulders while saying he loved her repeatedly."

Ya'Zion mother suffered an accident at the same intersection when she was a teenager which caused traumatic injuries that she is still dealing with as an adult.

If anyone would like to make a donation to the family for funeral expenses, they may do so by mailing a check or money order to Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc.,1276 N.C. Hwy. 258 N., Kinston, NC 28504. Cash donations are welcome. A Go Fund Me page has also been set up by Zion's mother and may be accessed by visiting gofundme.com .

A tribute and dinner sale fundraiser will be held on Sunday, Jan. 9 at William Frost Park in Maysville. All riders of dirt bikes, motorcycles, 4 wheelers and slingshots are asked to meet at 2 p.m. at the park. There will a few remarks and comments by friends and family then proceed to the site of the accident. All donations will directly benefit funeral costs and the family.

