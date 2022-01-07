McDonald closes out career with focus on roads, infrastructure

With a new year, the mayors of Arlington, Bartlett and Lakeland are looking to move major development and infrastructure projects forward in 2022. Today: Bartlett .

Bartlett Mayor A. Keith McDonald is retiring when his current term ends this year with several major city projects at the top of his to-do list, including the $23 million widening of Old Brownsville Road.

“Every city I know of could use help with infrastructure,” he said. “Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we’ll get Old Brownsville (Road) finished before I retire, but we’ve gotten it a long way along. It’s a project we started talking about 30 years ago back when I was with the Chamber of Commerce.”

He sees that project as especially important with the news last year that Ford will build at the Megasite of West Tennessee, as some Bartlett residents will use the improved roadway to get to and from work at the proposed plant in Haywood County.

“Of course, we have a lot of services that, at least right now, (the area near the megasite) is not able to provide. In time that might change, but at least for the first decade as they build it and begin operations, our community will be the closest with (St. Francis Hospital-Bartlett) and other medical services that the other communities don’t have right now,” McDonald said.

He is also looking forward to finishing the new $5.1 million fleet maintenance facility on Yale Road in the spring. The new shop will bear the name A. Keith McDonald Fleet Maintenance Facility.

“It’s going to be so much better than where those folks work now. It will be a real game changer in terms of our fleet,” he said.

In the second half of the year, McDonald wants to focus on making the transition for the new incoming city leadership as smooth as possible. Three people, including aldermen David Parsons and Bobby Simmons, along with police officer Brent Hammonds, have announced they will seek the mayor’s office.

“I’m only going to be at the helm for the first six months of the next fiscal budget, so I want to have something that’s useful to the new administration so that whatever they decide their goals and ambitions for the city are, they would have something to work from,” McDonald said.