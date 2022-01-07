Megasite infrastructure budget is holding, leaders say

Infrastructure construction at the Megasite of West Tennessee is holding to budget despite big cost increases over the past six years, state officials say.

State lawmakers allocated more than $138 million to Megasite infrastructure in the fall as part of a massive incentive package for Ford Motor Co., on top of $136 million that had already been approved.

That brought the total sum to build a water tower, wastewater facilities, sewage systems and more to $274 million.

The increase was reported previously based on State Building Commission documents.

“Overall budget is holding in spite of market conditions but we have a long way to go,” Megasite CEO Clay Bright wrote in an email since the increase came to light. “I can’t explain all the jargon (in State Building Commission documents) but primarily early funding to get certain parts of project funded for design, etc.”

The State Building Commission approved increases when the money was available, according to Catherine Carter, a spokesperson for the state Department of General Services.

“As mentioned previously, $138M in additional funds will be used to complete the state-owned parts of the water and wastewater systems for the Megasite,” Carter stated in an email. “They are exactly as planned in our budget and we are working within our timeline to complete these projects.”

“This project has been around for many years and the funds were added when the State had the resources,” Carter said in another email. “The previous years’ budget approvals and SBC meeting minutes were simply adding money to the eventual project.”

Tipton County Executive Jeff Huffman, a member of the Megasite’s governing body, said the area is starting from scratch in terms of infrastructure, which is expensive.

“There’s no real water, wastewater, sewer backbone in this rural area. None,” Huffman said in a phone call. “The water lines, the natural gas lines, the wastewater sewer treatment facility … none of that’s built yet. We’ve never seen this size of investment in a completely rural area. No one really knows how this is going to work out.”

One big increase, Huffman said, was because the state decided to route wastewater to the Mississippi River rather than to the nearby Hatchie River. The Hatchie is a scenic river and is highly ecologically sensitive, and environmental groups protested.

That change is reflected in SBC documents from 2016 and 2021.

The SBC approved nearly $30 million in new spending in July 2016, raising the cost from to $88 million.

“Funding is being added to complete full design of the infrastructure and to fully fund the revision to the force main,” meeting minutes state. A force main is a pressurized sewage pipe, used when gravity cannot move wastewater.

And last July, the group approved nearly a $50 million increase, from $88 million to $136 million.

The minutes say the new dollars would “fund the construction of a pumping station and force main from the site to the Mississippi River.”

Huffman said the economic growth will make the investment worthwhile. He said he anticipates the nearby towns — including Stanton, Brownsville, Covington and Atoka — will see population growth first, and the rural areas will develop after that.

He said he’s less worried about the amount the state is spending than he is about the region’s ability to house temporary workers in the short and medium term.

“Where there’s already some sewer infrastructure you’ll see some immediate growth,” he said. “One thing that keeps me up is, where are we going to put all of these thousands of construction workers?”