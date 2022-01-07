Miska Clay Bibbs, Willie Brooks target new jobs

Shelby County Schools board member Miska Clay Bibbs is running for Shelby County Commission — the second school board incumbent to run for a commission seat starting with the May Democratic primaries.

Bibbs, who has served on the school board since 2014, pulled her petition Tuesday to run for the District 11 commission seat and filed her petition Wednesday.

Miska Clay Bibbs

The commission seat is held by Democrat Eddie Jones, who is term-limited from seeking another four-year term and is running for Probate Court Clerk in a primary challenge of incumbent Bill Morrison.

The candidates pulling the qualifying petitions from the Shelby County Election Commission have until noon Feb. 17 to file them with the signatures of at least 25 voters in the county for countywide offices or from the district in the races for County Commission.

Like SCS board member Althea Greene, who is running in the Democratic primary for commission District 7, Bibbs does not give up her school board seat unless she wins the May primary and the August general election since she holds a school board seat that isn’t on the ballot again until the 2024 elections.

By state law, public school boards must have staggered terms. Five of the nine SCS seats are on the August ballot with the other four in 2024.

Willie Brooks

Greene is running for the District 7 seat Democrat Tami Sawyer is leaving.

Meanwhile, County Commission Chairman Willie Brooks has pulled for Shelby County Register in a primary challenge of Democratic incumbent Shelandra Ford.

Brooks is term-limited from seeking re-election to his District 6 seat — one of five term-limited commissioners.

Former Memphis City Schools board member Stephanie Gatewood filed Tuesday in the crowded Democratic primary for Juvenile Court Clerk, joining Memphis Police Major Marcus Mitchell, who kicked off his campaign this week and filed his petition before Christmas.

The two other contenders with petitions out in the primary race are WMC television host Janeen Gordon, who is the daughter of outgoing clerk Janis Fullilove, and county commissioner Reginald Milton.

As Gatewood was filing her completed petition Tuesday, District 1 county commissioner Amber Mills pulled her petition in the Republican primary to seek a second term in the district that covers northern Shelby County.

She has a potential primary challenger in Allen Courtney of Millington.

Reginald Boyce, pastor of Riverside Missionary Baptist Church, is the first of four possible contenders in the Democratic primary to file for the District 12 County Commission seat that Van Turner is leaving.

Turner has endorsed Boyce in a race where possible rivals include Erika Sugarmon, Ronald Pope and David Walker.

Mondell Williams, a perennial contender from past elections, is the first to file in the Democratic primary for Shelby County Clerk, where incumbent Wanda Halbert is seeking re-election. Arriell Gipson and Brenda Blanton also have petitions out in the race.