Los Angeles, CA

Man Stabbed, Purse Stolen in Robbery

 5 days ago

A man was stabbed with a screwdriver and a woman's purse was taken Thursday night in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles.Zak Holman/KNN

Boyle Heights, Los Angeles: A man was stabbed and a woman's purse was taken during a robbery in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The incident occurred on the 2100 block of East 7th Street at approximately 9:53 p.m. on Thursday, Jan.6, 2022. Los Angeles Police Department Hollenbeck division officers responded and located one of the female victims who stayed at the incident location on 7th Street.

The male victim who was stabbed was taken by a private vehicle to a local area hospital suffering from stab wounds.

The suspects are described as four male Hispanics in a sedan. Weapon used was a screwdriver. A victim's purse was taken containing unknown value and items. The male victim's condition is unknown at this time.

