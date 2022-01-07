ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Podcast News Roundup | Netflix Launches New Podcast Celebrating The LGBTQ+ Community & More!

By Julie Hassett
headstuff.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to the HeadStuff Podcast News Round-Up were we take a look at what’s happening in the world of podcasting and give you a recommendation or two along the way. This week we look at the launch of Netflix’ new podcast; The Gay Agenda, Quentin Tarantino’s podcast and the demand...

headstuff.org

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Studio SK Global Acquires MTV’s ‘Catfish’ Producer Critical Content

“Crazy Rich Asians” producer SK Global has acquired Critical Content, the unscripted producer behind shows like MTV’s “Catfish” and Netflix’s “Get Organized with The Home Edit,” from Anchorage Capital Group. The deal marks the move of independent studio SK Global, which was formed in 2016 with the merger of Sidney Kimmel Entertainment and Ivanhoe Pictures, into the unscripted space, with the Emmy-winning Critical Content creating reality fare for broadcasters, cable channels and streamers. The unscripted production company also has an ownership stake in the UK-based Renowned Films. Aside from MTV’s “Catfish” reality TV series and the Netflix series “Get Organized With the...
BUSINESS
wmagazine.com

The Best New Podcasts to Listen to in 2022

At this point in the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s clear we will all be spending more time indoors in 2022. As such, the unending demand for entertaining content won’t wane for the foreseeable future—why not try a new podcast while you’re nesting at home? We’ve put together a list of all the most anticipated podcasts coming to various listening platforms in the New Year. There’s something for every kind of listener here: the pop-culture junkie, true crime head, and even those who have historically been podcast-averse and are just now looking to get into some good shows.
TV & VIDEOS
Advanced Television

Netflix launching The Gay Agenda podcast

Netflix has unveiled its first LGBTQ+ podcast – The Gay Agenda, produced by MOST, the home of LGBTQ+ storytelling. The new podcast aims to take an entertaining and honest look into the lives of LGBTQ+ creatives at the top of their fields across different industries and celebrates their success stories.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liv Hewson
Person
Quentin Tarantino
rue-morgue.com

Netflix releases the trailer for podcast-inspired “ARCHIVE 81”

VHS is the key to a frightening mystery in the series debuting this month. ARCHIVE 81, loosely based on the popular podcast of the same title, debuts on Netflix January 14. With executive producers including James Wan and showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine (THE VAMPIRE DIARIES), it was directed by Rebecca Thomas, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (THE ENDLESS, SYNCHRONIC) and Haifaa Al Mansour. The cast is headed by Mamoudou Athie (BLACK BOX, UNDERWATER), Dina Shihabi, Martin Donovan, Matt McGorry, Julia Chan, Evan Jonigkeit and Ariana Neal. The synopsis: “ARCHIVE 81 follows archivist Dan Turner [Athie], who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. Reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras [Shihabi], he is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building. As the season unfolds across these two timelines, Dan slowly finds himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody. When the two characters form a mysterious connection, Dan becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.”
TV SERIES
Deadline

Roxane Gay Launches Talk Show Podcast With Luminary

EXCLUSIVE: Roxane Gay, the author of Bad Feminist, is back with a new podcast. The writer has teamed up with subscription podcast network Luminary to launch The Roxane Gay Agenda. The series, which premieres on January 25 in partnership with iHeartMedia, will feature conversations with Gay, who also offers uncommonly incisive reads of the politics that shape the world and popular culture. It will be produced by Gay and Curtis Fox, a veteran podcast producer who is story editor for Radiotopia’s Ear Hustle and has worked on podcasts for The New Yorkers and Esquire Magazine. The Roxane Gay Agenda is Gay’s latest audio series with...
CELEBRITIES
9to5Mac

How to create a hit podcast: Launch years ago

There’s bad news for anyone trying to create a new hit podcast: new research shows that the podcast charts are dominated by shows that launched years ago…. Bloomberg cites data showing that no show created in the past two years has made it into the top 10. Every new...
APPLE
ComicBook

HBO Max Launching Peacemaker Companion Podcast

Peace is coming to HBO Max, both as a TV series and as a new companion podcast. James Gunn and DC are teaming up for Peacemaker, an eight-episode series spinning out of the events of The Suicide Squad, which debuts on HBO Max this Thursday. Ahead of the premiere, HBO Max has announced a partnership with Rooster Teeth to produce Podly, Peacemaker's official companion podcast.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podcasters#Racism#Headstuff Podcast News#Irish#The Salem Witch Trials#The Barbie Ken Killers#Lgbtq#Nbc News#Jasmin Savoy Co
BGR.com

A mysterious new Netflix miniseries just flew to the top of the charts

With as many original shows and movies as Netflix delivers, some are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. But while plenty of great TV shows never get the attention that they deserve, others come out of nowhere to make a huge splash. Look no further than Squid Game earlier this year. It could be ages before any show tops the Korean mega-hit, but in the meantime, a new mystery miniseries on Netflix called Stay Close is exploding up the charts just days after its debut.
TV SERIES
Variety

Aziz Ansari Announces New Netflix Special ‘Nightclub Comedian’

Aziz Ansari announced a new Netflix special titled “Nightclub Comedian,” premiering on Jan. 25. According to the poster, the special was filmed in December 2021 at “an intimate surprise gig” in New York City. “Nightclub Comedian” will be Ansari’s fourth comedy special to debut on Netflix, which is also home to his award-winning scripted TV series “Master of None.” Per Netflix’s comedy brand Netflix Is a Joke, “Nightclub Comedian” is the streamer’s first stand-up special of 2022. Ansari’s last special, “Aziz Ansari: Right Now,” premiered in 2019 and was nominated for a Grammy for best comedy album. Directed by Spike Jonze, the special...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

Netflix Losing Major Franchise Starting This Month

Friendship may be magic, but for fans of the My Little Pony franchise, streaming certain series and movies within said franchise may not be. Netflix is losing the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic series as well as a few films beginning this month with three of the specials having already been removed from the streaming platform as of January 1st.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Star Simone Ashley Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Simone Ashley, soon to be seen as the new female lead in Netflix’s hotly anticipated second season of Bridgerton, has signed with CAA. The British actress, who had a recurring role in another of Netflix’s hit U.K. shows, Sex Education, moved to CAA from the Gersh Agency. She continues to be repped by the Identity Agency Group in the U.K., Derek Kroeger at Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light, and Rogers & Cowan PMK. Set to air in March, the second season of Bridgerton will see Ashley star opposite Jonathan Bailey, with the two effectively taking over from Rege-Jean Page...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Anna Nicole Smith Documentary to Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Nicole Smith, the Playboy model and reality television star who died suddenly in 2007 at the age of 39, will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary. The film, which is still untitled, will include never-before-seen footage from an unreleased documentary about a young Smith balancing motherhood while on the verge of global stardom. The documentary is still in production, so it’s unclear when it will be released on Netflix. Born Vickie Lynn Hogan, Smith gained notoriety as a Playmate and Guess model, and she set off a media firestorm after marrying 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II. Once...
MOVIES
Popculture

Hulu Reportedly Losing Iconic NBC Show in January

ER fans still in the midst of re-watching all 331 episodes on Hulu will have to switch platforms soon. That's because the iconic medical drama is leaving to join HBO Max in January. ER was infamously unavailable on streaming platforms until January 2018, when Hulu struck a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Emily in Paris’ Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix

Critics may not think highly of Emily in Paris but Netflix certainly does. The streaming giant has renewed the Darren Star comedy for two additional seasons, taking the Lily Collins starrer through its fourth season. The supersized renewal arrives two and a half weeks after the sophomore season returned. Netflix, which does not release traditional viewership data, says the new season topped its global top 10 list in 94 countries with 107.6 million hours viewed in its first five days. Season one, which ranked as its most-viewed comedy of 2020, topped the same list across 53 countries. While season one of Emily in...
TV SERIES
howtogeek.com

Spotify Is Making Podcasts Ads More Interactive

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

ViacomCBS Commissions BET, Comedy Central and MTV Short Form Series for YouTube, Facebook (EXCLUSIVE)

ViacomCBS Networks International has greenlit six diverse short form shows exclusively made for YouTube and Facebook from the BET, Comedy Central and MTV International platforms. Eight-episode series “Dating Black,” premiering on Feb. 7, 2022, follows British Black millennials and their challenges in dating and features the “90’s Babies” podcast crew of Hemah K, Samuel Eni, Uche Natori and Wunmi Bello. Commissioned by Cicelia Deane and Collins Harris for BET, “Dating Black” is produced by Tonye Mak and Yara Shaikh of MFT Media and will air on BET International’s YouTube Channel. Weekly stand-up series “Comedy Central Live,” premiering on Jan. 17, features 40...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline’s Scene 2 Seen Podcast Discusses Barriers To Access And Opportunity For Freelance Film Critics Of Color

In Tre’vell Anderson’s L.A. Times piece “There is room for everyone: 14 film critics on making media more inclusive,” he states, “Those who work for the Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Entertainment Weekly, USA Today, the Hollywood Reporter and Variety, among others, receive preferential treatment for talent interviews and screening access. And traditional publications tend to have traditional critics. The result is a community of discourse around film and art that is fairly homogeneous and ignores many members of the filmmaking and filmgoing communities across all demographics.” Year after year, the same problems with opportunity and access arise. You see,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy