Leonardo DiCaprio gets a tree named after him

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], January 7 (ANI): Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio now has his own type of tree. According to People, scientists at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew recently discovered a new type of tree,...

WMMR Promo – 01/07/22 – Leonardo DiCaprio and a tree

Scientists from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, in the United Kingdom announced they have named a new tree species after Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The "dicaprio tree," also known as Uvariopsis dicaprio, is a plant grown only in the Ebo Forest of Cameroon, which is widely recognized for its incredible biodiversity, according to its article published in the scientific journal, PeerJ.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ex-GOP congressman complains about Leonardo DiCaprio’s unshaven armpits in bizarre Fox debate

Former congressman Jason Chaffetz, who appeared on a Fox News show on Monday to debate Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio’s environmental activism, had a bizarre complaint: the Don’t Look Up star had not shaved his armpits.The actor, a passionate environmentalist and a UN climate change ambassador, has been called an “eco-hypocrite” by some critics since pictures emerged of him ringing in the new year with friends aboard a superyacht.Fox News’s Outnumbered panel was discussing a photo of DiCaprio seen relaxing in blue shorts on the superyacht near the Caribbean island of St Barts.When asked about whether DiCaprio was guilty of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
