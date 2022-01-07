ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Influencer Molly-Mae Hague criticised for ‘tone deaf’ comments on her background and privilege

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WO76W_0dfG9GMP00

Molly-Mae Hague has come under fire over her “tone deaf” comments on privilege , wealth and people’s background saying that “we all have the same 24 hours in a day” to achieve success.

The 22-year-old reality star who shot to fame in 2019 on the fifth series of Love Island discussed her success as an influencer and creative director for the fashion brand, PrettyLittleThing on the podcast The Diary of A CEO .

“You’re given one life and it’s down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction,” she told host Steven Bartlett.

“When I’ve spoken about that in the past I have been slammed a little bit, with people saying ‘it’s easy for you to say that because you’ve not grown up in poverty, so for you to sit there and say we all have the same 24 hours in a day is not correct.’ But, technically, what I’m saying is correct. We do.”

Hague continued: “I understand we all have different backgrounds and we’re all raised in different ways and we do have different financial situations, but I think if you want something enough you can achieve it. It just depends on what lengths you want to go to get where you want to be in the future.

“And I’ll go to any length,” she added: “I’ve worked my absolute a**e off to get where I am now.”

Hague’s comments have sparked backlash on Twitter after this clip of the podcast aired, which was released on December 13th began to circulate online.

Many noted how Hague failed to acknowledge how her privilege has helped her to get to where she is today and also failed to understand the realities of social inequality .

While others pointed out Hague signed a six-figure deal in August to become the UK and EU’s creative director for PrettyLittleThing, which is owned by Boohoo, was accused of paying workers in a Leicester factory as little as £3.50 per hour.

There were also claims of a lack of Covid safety regulation in place with no social distancing and failure to give staff PPE in the midst of the pandemic, an investigation by The Sunday Times uncovered.

In response, Boohoo said in a statement: “As a board, we are shocked and appalled by the recent allegations that have been made” and added how they are “committed to doing everything in our power to rebuild the reputation of the textile manufacturing industry in Leicester.”

An independent review was launched into the retailer’s UK supply chain.

Many people pointed this factor out when criticising Hague’s comments on being able to achieve by putting the work in.

Fans of the influencer also couldn’t defend her comments either.

In a statement given to indy100 , a spokesperson for Hague said:

“Molly did a podcast interview in December about her own rise to success. If you listen to the full conversation and interview Molly was asked about how the nature of her potential grows and how she believes in herself. This part of the interview was discussing time efficiency relating to success.

“Molly refers to a quote which says ‘We all have the same 24 hours in a day as Beyonce’. She was discussing her own experience and how she can resonate with this specific quote. Her opinion on if you want something enough you can work hard to achieve it is how she keeps determined with her own work to achieve more in her own life.

“Molly is not commenting on anyone else’s life or personal situation she can only speak of her own experience. She acknowledges that everyone is raised in different ways and from different backgrounds but her comments here are in reference to timing, hard work and determination in her own life.

“If you listen to this interview you can see the whole conversation was about her own personal circumstances, how she has grown up and this small clip in the conversation was talking about a quote that inspires her.

“Social media users have shared a short snippet from this interview with words such as “if you are homeless buy a house” and “if you are poor be poor” these are absolutely not Molly’s words, these are not Molly’s thoughts and this isn’t at all the meaning or thought behind that conversation.”

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Molly-Mae Exposes The Problems At The Heart Of Influencer Culture

Molly-Mae Hague is a 22-year-old influencer who already had a significant following before being launched to fame by Love Island in 2019. In subsequent years she has ballooned her reputation and reach as an influencer on Instagram as well as launching a series of enterprises (including her fake tan brand, Filter, and collections with brands like Beauty Works), most recently signing on as creative director of fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing in a rumoured seven-figure deal. Yesterday she became the focus of Twitter when a clip from her December 2021 interview on the podcast The Diary Of A CEO sparked a flurry of quote tweets and threads. The offending words? "We all have the same 24 hours in the day."
RETAIL
Indy100

Footage resurfaces of shocked Molly-Mae Hague learning she’s working a 12 hour shift at PLT warehouse

Footage has resurfaced of Molly-Mae Hague reacting in shock after learning she was due to work a 12-hour shift at a PrettyLittleThing warehouse.The footage was filmed for Hague’s YouTube channel in November 2019 where she went behind the scenes at a PLT warehouse in Sheffield.this is the hard work she’s talking about girlies ✨ pic.twitter.com/7uCdFu7tL5— Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) January 6, 2022In the clip, the influencer and former Love Island contestant says: “I’m on the 2-10, but it’s actually quarter to one so I’m doing the one til one, oh it’s 12 hours...”After gasping at this revelation, Hague adds: “I’ll be...
CELEBRITIES
collegecandy.com

Molly-Mae Hague Boyfriend 2022: Who Is Molly Mae Hague Dating Now?

Molly-Mae Hague is best known for being a runner-up on the fifth season of the reality tv show, Love Island in 2019. Quickly becoming a TV personality, which landed her a new job with popular e-tailor, Pretty Little Thing. Where she was named as their new Creative Director for the U.K. and EU. After participating in the dating reality tv show, Love Island, it’s a wonder how her love life faired before going on the show?
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Tab

Molly-Mae has released a statement apologising for her ‘tone deaf’ podcast comments

Molly-Mae has issued an apology on Instagram for the comments she made during a podcast. Over the last few days the 22-year-old influencer and Love Island star has been facing backlash for saying “if you want something hard enough, you can achieve it” and that everyone has “the same 24-hours in a day”. These comments have been branded as “tone deaf” and “privileged” however in her apology, Molly-Mae says they were never said with “ill intent”.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
The Tab

Molly-Mae’s dad has defended her ‘tone deaf’ comments saying people need to work harder

Molly-Mae Hague’s dad has defended his daughter’s appearance on a podcast and other influencers like Elle Darby who have been slammed by people on the internet. The statement made by Molly-Mae’s dad comes after she made a comment on Steven Barlett’s podcast, The Diary of a CEO, and was called “tone deaf” and “privileged” after claiming if someone wants something hard enough then they can achieve it.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Molly-Mae says she just wanted to inspire people with infamous ‘24 hours’ post

Molly-Mae Hague, who faced backlash and had countless memes and parodies made about her surrounding her “tone-deaf” comments on privilege and wealth, has finally responded - and claims she just wanted to inspire people with her experiences.In an Instagram Story on Monday, the 22-year-old influencer, former Love Island contestant, and creative director of fast-fashion company Pretty Little Thing addressed those who “misunderstood” what she said.“When I say or post anything online, it is never with malice or ill intent. I completely appreciate that things can affect different people in different ways. However, I just want to stress that I would never intend to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

Comedian Munya Chawawa parodies Molly-Mae controversy with a ‘book of her quotes’

Influencer Molly-Mae Hague caused controversy earlier this week when comments that she made on a podcast about background and privilege surfaced on social media. During an appearance on Steven Barlett’s Diary of a CEO podcast, the former Love Island contestant and PrettyLittleThing ambassador said: “When I’ve spoken about that in the past I have been slammed a little bit, with people saying ‘it’s easy for you to say that because you’ve not grown up in poverty, so for you to sit there and say we all have the same 24 hours in a day is not correct.’ But, technically, what I’m saying is correct. We do.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deaf People#Design#Tsrbys#Twitter
The Independent

Molly-Mae has a lot to learn, but so do we – about the influencer culture we tolerate

The devil works hard, but Molly-Mae Hague works harder – or so she’ll have us believe. After all, at just 22, she is already one of the most followed influencers in the UK and was named creative director of fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing (PLT) last year. On the surface, Hague’s work ethic seems foolproof.Except it’s not so simple. Her recent comments on how she’s achieved her success conveniently pave over every privilege Hague has had throughout her young life. As a teenager, Hague appeared in beauty pageants across her home county of Hitchings and became Miss Teen Hertfordshire in 2015,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Molly-Mae Hague responds to backlash over comments on hard work, poverty and '24 hours in a day' remark

Former Love Island star turned entrepreneur, Molly-Mae Hague, is facing backlash over comments she made during a recent podcast. Whilst speaking on Diary of a CEO, the influencer (who is also the Creative Director of fast fashion brand, Pretty Little Thing, earning a seven-figure salary) remarked that we "all have the same 24 hours in a day" and that if you want something badly enough, you can achieve it irrespective of your financial situation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Tab

Molly-Mae says to be as successful as her, you just need to work harder

Molly-Mae is facing backlash on Twitter for “privileged” comments and stating “that if you want something enough, you can achieve it”, after clips from a recent podcast appearance have circulated. In the video, Molly-Mae says the following: “You’re given one life and it’s down to you...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ohmymag.co.uk

Molly Mae issues apology for ‘misunderstood’ comments

After keeping a low profile in recent days, Molly-Mae Hague has broken her social media silence over comments she made on Steven Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO podcast in December. Her words about everyone having ‘the same 24 hours in a day’ have been criticized by many as tone-deaf and ignorant of her privilege.
CELEBRITIES
prweek.com

The Molly-Mae debacle: will the influencer bubble ever burst?

A clip of Love Island influencer Molly-Mae Hague on The Diary of a CEO with former Social Chain chief executive Steven Bartlett got a lot of airtime last week. While her intention was to inspire other "girl bosses", in 45 seconds, Hague succinctly brought into focus the deep-seated problems at the heart of influencer culture.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Molly-Mae Hague’s ‘tone deaf’ comments on wealth inequality defended by Nigel Farage

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has found an unlikely defender in the form of Nigel Farage, following her controversial remarks about poverty and inequality. In an interview on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Hague argued that regardless of background and opportunity, everybody had “the the same 24 hours in a day” to do what they want.The reality star and influencer was swiftly criticised for her remarks, which many called “tone-deaf” and “Thatcherite”.However, in a post to the social media platform Thrillz, former Ukip leader Farage claimed that the reality TV star had “done well”,“She’s saying that any of...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

151K+
Followers
7K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy