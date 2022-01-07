ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Banned from the Olympics by IOC, NKorea puts blame elsewhere

By HYUNG-JIN KIM - Associated Press
Kenosha News.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Friday said it would skip next month’s Beijing Olympics because of the COVID-19 pandemic and “hostile forces’ moves,” a largely redundant statement since the country has already been banned from the Games by the IOC. In...

www.kenoshanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

North Korea claims successful test of hypersonic missile

North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a successful flight test of a hypersonic missile he claimed would remarkably increase the country’s nuclear “war deterrent.”The report by North Korean state media on Wednesday came a day after the militaries of the United States South Korea and Japan said they detected North Korea firing a suspected ballistic missile into its eastern sea.The Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday’s launch involved a hypersonic glide vehicle, which after its release from the rocket booster demonstrated “glide jump flight” and “corkscrew maneuvering” before hitting a sea target 1,000 kilometers (621 miles)...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
101 WIXX

Olympics-Coaches urge IOC to reinstate quota spots for Africa sliders

(Reuters) – African winter sports athletes will suffer a “crushing blow” unless the International Olympic Committee (IOC) reinstates continental quota spots in bobsleigh and skeleton for the 2022 Beijing Games, sliding sports coaches have said. Ghana’s Akwasi Frimpong and Nigeria’s Simidele Adeagbo became the first African skeleton...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Bach
newsitem.com

IOC major sponsors mostly muted in runup to Beijing Olympics

The Beijing Winter Olympics are fraught with potential hazards for major sponsors, who are trying to remain quiet about China's human rights record while protecting at least $1 billion they've collectively paid to the IOC. That could reach $2 billion when new figures are expected this year. Sponsors include big...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Ioc#Nkorea#Ap#Sports Ministry#Chinese#Kcna#Sejong Institute#Foreign Ministry#North Korean
TheDailyBeast

Gymnast Who Vaulted Fence to Flee North Korea Has Defected Back, Reports Say

In 2020, an unidentified North Korean man’s daring escape effort made headlines when he apparently used his experience as a gymnast to scale the 10-foot fortified fence at the border and defect to the South. Now, according to reports from South Korea, the same man has returned to the North. There were reports over the weekend that a man was seen crossing the militarized border from South Korea into North Korea in what, at first, appeared to be a vanishingly rare defection to the North. But Seoul’s defense ministry said Monday that the man was actually North Korean, and the Yonhap news agency reported that it was the same gymnast who made an athletic escape in 2020. “The authorities in charge are examining relevant details,” South Korea’s defense ministry said in a statement.
ASIA
Reuters

North Korea's Kim talks food not nukes for 2022

SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un capped off his 10th year in power with a speech that made more mention of tractor factories and school uniforms than nuclear weapons or the United States, according to summaries by state media on Saturday. North Korea's main goals...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Country
France
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Kim Jong-un: North Korea to focus on economy in 2022

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has said the faltering economy will be the national priority this year as the country faces a "great life-and-death struggle". He was speaking at the end of a key ruling party meeting, which coincides with him being in power for 10 years. A self-imposed coronavirus...
CHINA
SFGate

North Korea calls for troops' greater loyalty to Kim

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Thursday urged its 1.2 million troops to unite behind leader Kim Jong Un and defend him with their lives, as the country celebrated the 10th anniversary of Kim’s ascension to supreme commander of the military. The anniversary comes as North...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Kim Jong Un continues to look slimmer than ever as he addresses officials on North Korea's 'next stage of victory' amid economic crisis caused by Covid and sanctions

Kim Jong Un is looking slimmer than ever in new photos released by state media yesterday. The North Korean leader, 37, appeared noticeably trim in the photos released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), which were taken during a key ruling party meeting - a forum he has previously used to make major New Year policy announcements.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy